Bidens China’s strategy doesn’t make much sense.

Late last month, Kurt Campbell, President Bidens’ senior adviser on China and the Indo-Pacific region, said during a virtual seminar sponsored by Stanford UniversityThe dominant paradigm in US-China relations is going to be competition, adding: The period that has been widely described as the engagement has come to an end.

Some gasped because Campbell, a longtime Chinese arm and President Obama’s Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, was a product of the engagement age and, sometimes, a spokesperson for it, although more cautious.and, lately, skepticalthat a lot.

Campbell didn’t mean that diplomacy with China ended, he explained that the Biden administration would counter China when we need it and cooperate with China when it is in our best interests to do so, but his remarks amounted to a statement that Biden would continue. with a variation of the harsh politics that started during the Trump years.

There are differences between Trump and Biden on the matter. While they fundamentally agree on the diagnosis of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s increasingly assertive actions and goals, they disagree on how to respond. Trump has launched a trade war with Beijing, alienated all the allies the United States would need in the wider competition, and poisoned the political climate at home. Biden emphasizes cooperation with allies and demonstrating the unifying power of American democracy as key ingredients to counter the rise of China.

But four and a half months after the start of Bidens’ presidency (short, but sufficient to send clear signals), it is unclear how he and his team plan to thread the needle on Chinese politics, the fair one. balance between competition and cooperation.

As an example, it is worth considering Bidens Executive Decree, published on June 3, toughening an order signed by Trump in November, banning Americans from owning shares in companies that make up what Biden calls the People’s Republic of China’s military-industrial complex. Bidens’ order increased the number of banned Chinese companies from 31 to 59, some of which are not engaged in weapons manufacturing but in surveillance technology.

The goal, as White House Fact Sheet in other words, is to ensure that American investments do not support Chinese companies that undermine the security or values ​​of the United States and our allies.

It sounds like a good idea, but two puzzles stand out. First, few or no mutual funds, ETFs, banks, or any other U.S. entity invest any capital in these companies to begin with. Michael Hirson, head of China and Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group, told me in a telephone conversation that American investment firms had withdrawn their money from such Chinese firms ago. several months, to the extent that they held shares. In any case, he added, these Chinese companies do not need American investors, because they have access to large credit from the Chinese banking system.

Jordan Schneider, Chinese technology analyst at Rhodium Group, thinks these companies could be help by their inclusion on the Bidens blacklist. They could tell the [Chinese] government, hey, were important enough that America put us on the list, so you should give us more money, Schneider told me.

In any case, orders focused on stock market investments seem out of place. Several US companies sell software and hardware to some of these Chinese companies parts and software that enhance China’s ability to oppress and spy on citizens. Emily Weinstein, a research analyst at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told me that such sales affect US security and values ​​far more than equity investments. Yet, she said, Bidens’ executive order does nothing to limit these transactions.

In March, the Biden administration issued a provisional final rule allowing the Department of Commerce to review, modify and even block commercial transactions between the United States and foreign parties for certain information and communications technology services. No action has yet been announced, but the rule could cover the types of sales that involve Weinstein. This is where a battle on this front can be fought not only between the United States and China, but also between the Biden administration and some American tech companies.

But a broader concern must be raised amid these growing tensions between Washington and Beijing. It’s hard to see how the United States can achieve many of its foreign policy goals while stoking a new cold war with China and Russia, especially in a world where power blocs are breaking up and tangible support. of allies cannot be guaranteed. Campbell and Laura Rosenberger, another White House specialist in China who also spoke at the Stanford seminar, pretended not to want to cooperate with Beijing when it serves our interests. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the same point of view. Biden has often mentioned the many hours he spent speaking with Xi when they were both vice presidents, the implication being that he may derive some sort of influence from their personal relationship. Maybe they can. Maybe not. Meanwhile, John KerryBidens’ envoy on the climate talks spoke to his Beijing counterpart, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was repulsed when he tried to restart talks between the American and Chinese military. In all but the harshest years of the true Cold War, there was more scope for conversation and cooperation between the United States and the Soviet Union than there currently appears to be between the United States. United and China.

In this context, Bidens’ forthcoming talks with European leaders and with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be particularly interesting. Will he be able to get the European allies to take positive steps to strengthen democracy and promote common economic policies that go beyond the simple denigration of China? And will he be able to initiate productive discussions on anything with Russia, despite the many conflicts we have with that country?

Then there are the even bigger obstacles on the home front. Campbell and Rosenberger told Stanford, just as Biden has repeatedly said, that a main pillar of our competition with China is to show ourselves and the rest of the world that democracies can deliver, that unlike the global message from Xis, the autocracies cannot do a better job. to govern, that the American leadership does not crack.

Biden is banking on the fact that many leaders resent China’s more assertive tactics and don’t like the idea that China is setting the rules for a new world order. This is a fact that deserves to be underlined. Worrisome as many of its activities are, China is not about to take over Asia, let alone reshape the world. The United States continues to enjoy many attractive political, economic and cultural advantages. It is the only nation with a global military presence and a network of alliances. But its edge, in all these areas, is fraying.

What if it turns out, contrary to Bidens’ bet, that democracies cannot stand? What if the tensions and blockages in American society and politics intensified? So what do we do with China, what is the rest of the world doing, and what can we do together in the meantime? Do we have a plan B? At the moment, it is not clear that we are doing this.