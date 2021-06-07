Did Donald Trump really have his pants inside out?





Twitter remains undefeated! The social media app was on fire after an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a recent rally in North Carolina. There was so much noise about whether Trump had his pants inside out that the Snopes investigation website had to make a statement determining what they found after watching the 90 minute video themselves!

Snopes actually wrote an article titled “No, Trump Didn’t Wear His Pants Inside Out at a Rally.”

Sensational posts like TMZ and Metro have shown magnified videos of billionaires’ crotch area, and some social media users have taken to Twitter to poke fun at Trump, suggesting the 74-year-old unwittingly had put his pants inside out in North Carolina. GOP Convention.

Twitter, of course, had a blast based on the responses posted on the popular social media platform.

One day you’re President of the United States, the next day you’re just a guy who wears his pants inside out so he can piss off the flies pic.twitter.com/ExLQFRwEUS

James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2021

Others note it, but we can never share it enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants upside down. Take a close look and tell me I’m wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8

Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

Republicans panicked when Barack Obama wore a beige suit, but think it doesn’t matter that Donald Trump just gave a speech while wearing his pants inside out.

It’s on the mark. They hate color while accepting that people are backward.

Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) June 6, 2021

In my attempt to verify the Trump Backwards Pants theory, I took to YouTube for video proof. My pants search back instead led me to Kriss Kross and their song Jump! #Trump #YouTube #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/MhRzP7Y5ZA

Curt (@LinsonCurt) June 6, 2021

We asked Donald Trump what would be the main objective of his NC speech. He said, “It depends. But definitely something back. #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/TJOjwXQ8GP

Miss Laurie Lehner (@AndTheBandAides) June 6, 2021

Looks like he has a My Pillow stuffed into the front of his pants. # Trumppants pic.twitter.com/25lD2GRYbM

Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) June 6, 2021

CLOSE THE FRONT DOOR! Tr * mps pants ARE inside out!

He is not a man who should be entrusted with even small things. You know, those little things like nuclear codes, the ability to start wars, the security of an entire country… #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/ftnGNcgMcg

Zen resist… (@capotesclaws) June 6, 2021

Trump wearing his pants inside out. It wasn’t a mistake he got pissed off and didn’t have a change of pants #Trumppants #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/cY1XRcKneS

Arkerjames (@ Arkerjames1) June 6, 2021

How does an adult in their seventies manage to put their pants on inside out?

It depends.

#Trumppants

Meredith Lee (@ meralee727) June 6, 2021

Although Snopes has confirmed that Trump did not have his pants upside down, it is entirely plausible that the former idiotic leader of this nation could do something so foolish.







