Trump plans Florida Gov. DeSantis as running mate in 2024





Former President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that he would consider ditching Mike Pence for tough Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

“Of course I would definitely consider Ron,” Trump, 74, told Fox Business’s Stuart Varney in a phone interview Monday.

“I was early Ron,” he said of the 42-year-old former naval officer who graduated from Yale and Harvard Law School.

“I was the first to support him when he became a congressman who a lot of people didn’t know, and my support helped him tremendously,” Trump said.

“And I know him very well. He’s a great guy, ”added Trump.

Still, he left the choice open – but not to mention his former vice president, Pence, who admitted last week that he disagreed with Trump over the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, which he called a “dark day”. in the history of the United States Capitol.

“I would definitely consider Ron,” former President Donald Trump said of a possible running mate in 2024 Getty Images

Instead, Trump told Varney there were “other great people who have done a great job with the States” that he could choose as their Republican running mate.

“And you don’t see that with the Democrats – they’ve kept their states closed and locked, and schools are closed. It is absolutely outrageous to see how they are doing, ”he said.

Former President Donald Trump made no mention of the return of Vice President Mike Pence as running mate Getty Images

The 45th Commander-in-Chief did not correct Varney when he said it was clear he “was planning to run in 2024” – then laughed, pointing out that “so many people say I should run” in 2022 for the Chamber or Senate.

“I think it’s highly unlikely,” he said, apparently confirming that he only had his eyes on the White House.

Trump also spoke out against social media giants who censored conservative voices, again targeting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for sucking him up when he was president before banning him from the platform for two years.

Former Vice President Mike Pence admitted he disagreed with the former president over the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. Getty Images

“You know, Zuckerberg would come to the White House to have dinner with me. Couldn’t have been nicer. “Sir, you are number one, congratulations, you are number one on Facebook. “All that bullshit,” Trump recalled.

“It’s amazing, actually, when you think about it,” he said of the about-face in banning it.

“They are mean people, they are dangerous people. This needs to be stopped because our country is in danger, ”Trump said of big tech censorship.

“I was the first to support him when he became a member of Congress,” former President Donald Trump said of Governor Ron DeSantis Getty Images

“And they will eventually be arrested,” he predicted of the “radical left fools destroying our country”.

“Who are they to tell us what ideology we should be talking about? He asked, calling the companies “shame on our country” that have left “the people of this country very, very angry.”

“We no longer have freedom of expression,” he added.

The former president has also tackled another new form of technology – calling bitcoin a ‘scam’.

“I want the dollar to be the currency of the world,” he said, as part of his Make America Great Again slogan.

