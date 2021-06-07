Greek and Turkish leaders will meet alone





The meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 14, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, will be intimate, with at most one senior official on each side, according to Kathimerini. According to officials involved in the preparation of the meeting, the intimate setting would promote a frank exchange of views. The two times Erdogan and Mitsotakis met, in September and December 2019, they chaired a meeting with several officials from each country, which resulted in a series of parallel monologues and no substantive exchange. Even with this setup, the Greek side has little illusions about the likely outcome. The goal certainly remains to minimize tensions, which would ideally spill over into bilateral relations in the coming months. The Greek side believes that Erdogan agreed to the one-on-one meeting as part of his recent charm offensive towards the West and not out of a desire to engage in substantial talks with Athens. In any case, his idea of ​​substantial talks implies a program that Athens is unlikely to adopt, especially points such as the Muslim minority in the province of Thrace, which Greece considers religious and multiethnic and Turkey as ethnic and Turkish. As the Greek government hails the meeting, without expecting too much, its discontent with some of its EU partners, whom it considers unresponsive to Turkey’s stance on issues of importance to Greece, is palpable. This annoying message reached Germany, but also Spain. The former received severe messages concerning the exclusion of Greece from the conference on Libya on 23 June, in which many countries which have nothing to do with the Mediterranean will participate. The EU summit will follow on June 24-25. It stands to reason that the atmosphere of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Erdogan at the NATO summit will affect the debate on Turkey, even if the Europeans seem reluctant to take important decisions affecting their relations with Turkey. , with the exception of a renewed agreement on migration. Mitsotakis will also have the opportunity to explain Greece’s positions on Turkey on Friday, during a preparatory meeting for the September EU Med 7 summit (Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain) .

