Deranged theory that Democrats replace Biden may have helped him lose 2020





In early 2020, a frustrated and furious Donald Trump described Joe Biden as mentally retarded while struggling to cope with his own ranking in the early polls, according to a passage from Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, an upcoming book by senior Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender. The author notes that Trump expressed his anger at the time by interrupting a political meeting in the Oval Office to ask: How am I losing out in the polls when faced with mental retardation?

In another moment, Bender writes that Trump refrained from focusing his firepower on Biden during the first stage of the election because he was convinced the Democratic Party was plotting to replace President Biden with another candidate like Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama during the summer. . The source of this conspiracy theory, according to Bender, was Dick Morris, a former Clinton White House adviser who quietly advised Trump last year. Dick Morris told Trump Biden was too old and too prone to blundering to be the candidate, Bender writes, while others in Trumpworld believed Biden would quit the race and be replaced by someone else if Trump started. to hit him too hard. Others said Fox News anchor Sean Hannity feared Biden might collapse under a sustained attack from Trump.

According to Bender, Trump also felt that his attack strategy backfired during the first leg of the Democratic primary. The president, meanwhile, had often complained that his early attack on [Elizabeth] Warren had damaged his presidential candidacy, which he regretted because he saw her as an easier opponent than Biden, Bender writes. Now he feared that a big blitz of attack announcements would accelerate the secret plot hatched by the Democrats, and his mind was racing with whom they could select instead of Bidens. In a meeting held the month after the coronavirus outbreak hit the United States, Trump expressed his theory of replacing Biden to advisers, saying the Democratic leadership would realize [Biden is] old, and they’ll give it to someone else. They’re going to give it to Hillary, or they’re going to give it to Michelle Obama.

Someone in Trumps’ circle worked to put an end to this absurd belief, which Trump apparently clung to so deeply that he cited it as a reason to halt heavy spending against Biden earlier in the month. Bender writes that Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio devoted almost an entire page to [a campaign memo] to debunk a conspiracy theory that had sprung up inside Trump World, including with the president, that Democrats were going to steal Bidens’ nomination at the convention. In the memo, Fabrizio reportedly wrote, I know there is a certain concern (with which I strongly disagree) that if we go after Biden too soon, we can collapse him, and the Democrats will replace him when they go. convention. I know POTUS tends to share this opinion. Bender adds: The pollster aimed to debunk the theory by describing the remaining Democratic primaries, in which Biden had no significant challenger, and the delegates’ calculations to secure the nomination. Biden would have enough delegates to get the nomination in just three weeks, Fabrizio explained, and it would be mathematically impossible to steal it in four weeks.

The book, which is scheduled for release on August 10 and will be published by Twelve, is one of many highly anticipated post-mortem accounts of Trumps’ 2020 defeat. Bender has conducted extensive research for the book, interviewing over 150 people, including Trump, whom he has been to Mar-a-Lago on at least two occasions to meet.

