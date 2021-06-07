Rep. Ted Budd gets Trump’s backing despite some bills being turned down





Former President Donald Trump took sides in the open race for the North Carolina Senate over the weekend, endorsing GOP Representative Ted Budd. In Congress, Budd has proven to be a staunch ally of Trump, but he broke with the former president on a handful of issues.

Budd voted for Trump-backed bills 91.5% of the time from 2017 to 2020, according to CQ Vote Watch. That’s slightly below the 92.1% average for all Republicans during that time, and below the 94.2% presidential support rate recorded by another North Carolina Senate candidate, the former GOP Representative Mark Walker.

But that didn’t stop Trump from using his speech on Saturday at the state’s Republican convention to lend his support to Budd, who, like Trump, arrived in Washington after winning the 2016 election. The endorsement came after Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and native of North Carolina, announced that she would not be running for the Senate herself.

Budd, Trump said, is a great politician, but more importantly, he’s someone who loves the state of North Carolina. Trump noted that Budd had always been with me, always with Mark and Deb and all of us, referring to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and Meadows’ wife. Budd is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, which Meadows previously headed.

Trump also said he couldn’t approve of someone who has already lost two races, an apparent reference to former GOP Governor Pat McCrory, who has entered the Senate race to replace the GOP senator. Richard M. Burr retired in April. McCrory unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2008, but won his second attempt, in 2012. He lost a candidacy for reelection in 2016 to current Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

