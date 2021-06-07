Trump snubs Pence, says he would consider Ron DeSantis as 2024 running mate





Donald Trump appeared to snub Mike Pence by saying he would certainly consider Ron DeSantis his running mate if he ran in 2024.

The former president told Fox Business on Monday that Mr. DeSantis, the current governor of Florida, was one of a great group of people he was considering if he decided to run for president in 2024.

When asked if the Florida Republican, and frontrunner for the 2024 nomination, would be considered a running mate if he ran, Mr Trump told host Stuart Varney: Of course I would.

But, you know, there are a lot of great people. I would definitely consider Ron. Mr Trump added, referring to the 2018 gubernatorial candidacy of Mr DeSantis, who was then a member of Congress.

I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first to support him when he became a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know and my support helped him tremendously and I know him very well. He’s a great guy.

The former president went on to say that there were other great people in the Republican Party who have done a great job with the states.

It followed remarks by Mr. Trump who has not formally decided to run in the 2024 election for former Vice President Mike Pence, at a convention in North Carolina on Sunday.

Although the two have a good relationship, Mr. Trump admitted that he was disappointed with Mike on one point, apparently referring to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Mr Pence, who did not support efforts to overturn the Jan.6 election results as Congress scrambled to confirm the results, was also forced to take shelter from rioters that day- the.

As The Hill reported, it was believed that Mr. Trump did not contact Mr. Pence immediately after the riot, causing tensions.

He understands and other people understand, but overall I’ve had a great relationship with Mike and he’s a great person and a great man, Trump added at the conference.

Mr Pence, according to Insider, said last week that the couple have spoken several times since we left office and I’m not sure if we ever agree that day.

