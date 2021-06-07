



Hey, hey, cool people, how’s your day going? I’m back to fill your head with all the information you’ll need to get through your Tuesday.

Weather Today it will be an even mix of clouds and sun with a high of 66. Seems like perfect weather to me!

Today’s best news for Portland’s Four people were killed in a filming in Southeast Portland during the weekend. Police were called to a house in the 4000 block from SE Boise St. to find the four victims who died from gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing, but no suspect has been named. (KATU) Portland is the City of Roses and this weekend marked the 83rd annual competition of the Royal Rosary of the Rosary. The judgment took place on Sunday and Monday, with the AWARD CEREMONY provided for 21st of June at International Rose Trial Garden. (PIECE OF MONEY) A 36 year old man went on a carnage by the location of downtown Nordstrom during the weekend. He faces several counts, including assaulting a security officer, absconding from the police and then assaulting a police officer. (KGW) Damien lillard, the symbol of all good things in Portland, shocked and dismayed fans by announcing his preferences for Portland Trail Blazers next head coach. He said his first choice would be Jason kidd, who agreed to a plea deal in a domestic violence case. His second choice was Chauncey Billups, who was charged with rape in 1997. Why, Damian, why? (Willamette Week) A video has surfaced which appears to show Polk County Representative Mike Nearman coach citizens on how he would let protesters enter the locked state Capitol. In a rambling speech filled with innuendo, he describes his actions during the Demonstration of December 21, when he left the Capitol, letting in right-wing demonstrators. (OPB) Today’s Events in Portland

This is Tuesday tacos and Tex-Mex restaurant, The Taq, take over Podnah pit barbecue. Along with a dazzling array of tacos, they also make frozen margaritas. 4:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. Interested in international politics? Curious how the we will manage a superpower like China? Then sign up for an online chat with Sam kaplan, president of the Greater Seattle Business Development Alliance and author of the new book, Challenge China, Clever

Strategies for dealing with China in the Xi Jinping era Strategies for dealing with China in the Xi Jinping era. It will be broadcast via ZOOM. Noon 1:00 p.m. It’s not just Taco Tuesday, but also Early tuesday. Well, to Hopworks Urban Brewery is this. A kid-friendly lunchtime event, it offers story time, crafts and several children’s play areas around the restaurant. Oh, and I heard there was beer! 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. What could be cooler than dragonflies? If you feel the same, sign up for the Portland Audubon virtual seminar on redragonfly basics. Stefan Schlick will discuss anatomy, life cycle and terminology in a lecture that is sure to be of interest to amateur naturalists. 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. the Firkin Tavern brings back live comedy with a open mic comedy night. Hosted by Kellie Irwin and Caroline smith. 20:00. Portland Patch Book If you are looking for a little inner peace, join Gary Wass for morning Tai chi sessions in Gabriel Park in Southwest Portland. Registration is compulsory. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 am. Need a little weirdness in your life? So make an appointment to find out Zymoglyphic

Museum. Founded in 2016, the main mission of the museum is the preservation of the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Zymoglyphic region. COVID precautions are enforced and photos are encouraged. (Zymoglyphs Museum) On behalf of our sponsors, please support local news

Featured event I’m exhausted just writing all this. So much to do and so little time so I’m going to get going, but I’ll be back tomorrow with even more news and events. Tootles!







