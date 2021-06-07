Transatlantic carriers press Biden, Boris Johnson to reopen US-UK air travel: Travel Weekly





The six largest airlines that fly between the United States and the United Kingdom have stepped up public pressure for a swift reopening of travel between the two countries. The CEOs of American, British Airways, Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic and JetBlue jointly appeared by video conference on Monday to call on President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reach an agreement on a US-UK travel corridor during of their meeting Thursday in Cornwall, England, ahead of the start of the G7 summit on Friday. Related stories: Carriers want the UK to put the US on its green list of countries from which inbound travelers are not subject to a 10-day quarantine. They are also imploring the United States to end its ban on most inbound travel from the UK, which has been in place since March 2020. The UK and US have led the world in their vaccination schedule, and now is the time for citizens of these two countries to benefit from it with travel options, said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes . Currently, 52.8% of Americans over 18 are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, while 53% of adults in the UK have received two doses of the vaccine, according to the UK Department of Health and Welfare. Airlines executives, who were joined at the press conference by Roger Dow, CEO of the US Travel Association, Duncan Edwards, CEO of British American Business and John Holland-Kaye, CEO of Heathrow Airport , offered their support to make vaccinations mandatory for travel between the two countries. While vaccinations aren’t mandatory in the United States, that doesn’t mean they won’t be needed to travel between the United States and the United Kingdom in this corridor, said U.S. CEO Doug Parker. Were certainly prepared for it. Again, this is a decision that must be made by the countries themselves, but we certainly think it is prudent. Delta CEO Ed Bastian added that with the Biden administration still pushing for 70% of American adults to be at least partially vaccinated by July 4, requiring vaccinations for travel would prompt some to get vaccinated. Airlines have said reopening travel between the US and UK is an economic imperative. The United States is the United Kingdom’s largest trading partner. Before the pandemic, around 5 million people traveled between the two countries each year, according to British Airways CEO Sean Doyle. Heathrow alone, Holland-Kaye said, typically offers flights to more than 30 U.S. cities, and around 30 flights a day typically operate between the New York area and London. The leaders also claimed that flights between the two countries were safe due to the high vaccination rates. Deltas’ consulting partners at the Mayo Clinic told the airline that a passenger has about a one in a million chance of contracting Covid-19 while flying between the US and UK, Bastian said .

