We have the chance to prove the strength of democracies: Biden | News from the European Union

United States President Joe Biden will travel to Europe this week to rally Western democracies to address the global challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change while addressing threats from Russia and China.

Biden will meet with leaders of the industrialized countries of the Group of Seven (G7) in the UK and in Brussels with NATO allies before concluding his first trip abroad with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Biden, who faces challenges for American democracy in his country after devastating losses of nearly 600,000 in the COVID-19 pandemic, presented the moment as a call to action for Western democracies.

This is a defining question of our time: Can democracies come together to deliver real results for our people in a rapidly changing world? wrote the US president in The Washington Post.

Will the alliances and democratic institutions that have shaped much of the last century prove their ability against the threats and adversaries of modern times? I believe the answer is yes. And this week in Europe, we have the chance to prove it.

Biden faces a skeptical audience in Europe where the United States’ reputation as the world’s leading power has suffered since the start of the pandemic, while China’s reputation has increased slightly during this time.

And Bidens ‘election did not improve the United States’ position, according to a new poll, despite the perception in the United States that its global influence is increasing.

The first three months of the Biden administration did not affect French and German views on American influence in the world, according to the study by the German Marshall Fund and the Bertelsmann Foundation, according to the Reuters news agency.

In a briefing to reporters at the White House on Monday, Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was in a role model competition with autocracies.

We are trying to show the world that American democracy and democracy at large can work effectively to meet the will of the people, Sullivan said.

The United States’ agenda with NATO will include a discussion of plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Price said. And Biden is eager to discuss a range of issues with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said.

Meanwhile, the United States faces a new challenge over its role in the Middle East, persistent military threats against Ukraine and cyberattacks from Russia, and an emerging geostrategic challenge from China.

Conditions in the Middle East are currently not conducive to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although the Biden administration remains committed to it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 6.

We have just emerged from the violence in Gaza and elsewhere, Blinken said in an interview with American television.

Were working very hard not only to make sure the ceasefire stays in place, but to start dealing with the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Blinken told Axios news outlet.

Over time, if we can build a little more hope, a little more confidence, a little more confidence, then maybe the conditions are in place to re-engage in two states, Blinken said.

Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s approach to opening up to Russia, which he called a test, would be one of engagement. But he also issued a stern warning about recent cyberattacks emanating from Russia.

We were ready if Russia chose to continue its reckless and aggressive actions, were ready to face it, as we have. On the other hand, if he chose another path, he was ready to go, Blinken told Axios.

There are things we can do together that would advance the security of our people, the Russian people, the people of the world, strategic stability, arms control. So we were going to explore that. We need to test the proposal and the best way to do it. it’s for the two presidents to meet face to face, Blinken said.

Blinken said the administration will push Chinese authorities for more transparency in international investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus. It has to happen, he told Axios.

U.S. officials said China continues to withhold original data and information about the start of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan.