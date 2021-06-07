No one should miss this Mark Meadows story. Nobody.





No, this sentence above is not a parody although it reads like that. It’s a fact – first reported by The New York Times on Saturday, then confirmed by CNN. It actually happened. In the United States of America. In 2021 (and end of 2020).

Which is absolutely terrifying.

What’s amazing to me is that it’s not a bigger story. Yes, I understand it’s a summer weekend. And that the country finally begins to emerge from 16 months of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And that stories about Trump (and his key allies) pushing the boundaries of acceptable conduct have become so common over the past four years that we may have lost our ability to be shocked by, well, whatever the former president and his supporters are doing or have done.

I understand! And yet, consider, once again, what we’re talking about: The President’s top aide tried to convince the Justice Department chief to launch investigations into appallingly ridiculous electoral fraud allegations only because the aforementioned president could not (and cannot) accept that he lost the 2020 elections.

That these efforts came on the eve of the violent uprising on the United States Capitol on January 6, which left more than 100 police officers injured and five dead, makes them all the more appalling. As Trump publicly instigated doubt about the election results – via a series of unsuccessful prosecutions and disproved conspiracy theories – his chief of staff worked privately to cajole the country’s top law enforcement official to resuscitate those lawsuits. fallacies in order to please Trump.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was right when he said that Meadows’ lobbying campaign “underscores the scale of the White House’s efforts to co-opt the department and influence the certification of the electoral vote. This is a five alarm clock for our democracy. “

Yes it is!

The danger of the Trump administration’s constant crossing of barriers over the past four years is that we are normalizing stories like this one about Meadows. We got used to it because there have been so many.

Let’s be clear: this is not normal. It’s incredibly abnormal, in fact. It is an abuse of power – in the most basic understanding of the term. Period.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos