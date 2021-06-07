



Biogen’s controversial new Alzheimer’s disease drug approved by U.S. regulators despite the skepticism of some scientists about its mixed record in clinical trials. Biogen and other biotechnological actions flew into the news. The Food and Drug Administration has given antibody therapy fast track approval, which means Biogen needs to do more research to establish the drug’s benefits to keep it on the market. The agency said the drug reduces amyloid, a harmful protein that clogs the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. While the role of protein in disease is the subject of expert debate, many other drugs that target it are in development by pharmaceutical companies. –David E. Rovella Bloomberg is tracking the progress of coronavirus vaccines while mapping the pandemic around the world. Here are the best stories of today They call them sedition hunters. A growing army of internet sleuths has transformed the Deadly January 6 attack on the United States Capitol by Trump supporters in the ultimate manhunt online. Janet Yellen has proven her courage as a negotiator in leading the world’s richest economies to a global taxes deal that had eluded negotiators for nearly a decade. But winning the G7 on a global minimum tax of 15% is one thing; getting Congress to support the Biden administration’s massive economic plans is everything else. Chinese government low-profile reaction to U.S. military flight to Taiwan has drawn criticism Chinese nationalists, pointing to pressure on President Xi Jinping to follow through on Beijing’s “red line” rhetoric. Meanwhile, the United States said it recovered most of the $ 4.4 million cryptocurrency ransom paid to Russia-linked perpetrators of a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last month that cut off fuel supplies to the east coast of the United States. Millions of Americans will soon duty start repaying their student loans again. More than 40 million federal loan holders are expected to resume their monthly payments on October 1, when the freeze imposed as part of Covid-19 relief runs out. On the hook will be retirees and young graduates. Older borrowers are increasingly trapped Since 2017, student loan debt has increased for older Americans Source: Ministry of Education

As predicted, a year of Covid-related shutdowns has had almost no effect on global greenhouse gas emissions. The levels of CO₂ in the Earth's atmosphere have not been so high for 4 million years. Joe manchin is running out of ways to say it won't help get rid of the filibuster, writes Ramesh Ponnuru in Bloomberg Notice. Many Democrats argue that the tactic of the US Senate must be eliminated to protect the voting rights currently under attack in states ruled by Republicans. But Ponnuru disagrees and says Manchin must stand firm. Senator Joe Manchin at the United States Capitol on March 17 Photographer: Samuel Corum / Bloomberg Qantas Airways asked Australian law enforcement for details of an intelligence report suggesting the airline was infiltrated by organizations criminal gangs that import drugs. What you will need to know tomorrow Patrick and Sara McGuire have been growing apples since their marriage 25 years ago. Their 150 acres in Ellsworth, Michigan — Royal Farms — are a blend of sweet apples and bitter varieties suited to hard cider. Last spring, they introduced a new crop of Honeycrisps, one of Americans' favorite apples, to soon discover an unwelcome visitor: a bacterial threat known as fire blight. Digital bloomberg reports on how it threatens the future of cider apples, and as global warming accelerates, all apples and other fruit crops. The branch of an apple tree damaged by fire blight. Many European varieties are biennials, which makes them particularly vulnerable to the disease. Photographer: Rolf Haid / Picture Alliance / Getty Images







