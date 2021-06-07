There is no solution to the GOP vaccine refusal





Over the past six months, we have all witnessed the near miraculous effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and President Joe Biden’s success in turning Donald Trump’s vaccine plan joke into a well-oiled machine. Anyone who wants the photo in the United States can get it. Yet despite an initial surge in vaccine interest in mid-spring, there was a drastic drop in vaccination rates just ahead of Biden’s Independence Day target of a return to summer grilling.

“The United States averages less than a million shots per day, down more than two-thirds from April’s peak of 3.4 million,” the Washington Post reports, noting that “[s]armies of health workers and mall volunteers often outnumber people showing up for vaccines at clinics “in more conservative areas like Utah, North Carolina and Tennessee.”

“Experts fear that southern states, where vaccination rates are lagging behind, may face an increase in coronavirus cases over the summer,” the New York Times further reports. While many northeastern states have reached Biden’s 70% benchmark, the Times notes that only “about half of adults or less have received a dose” in 15 red states.

As vaccination rates have lagged behind, a number of reasons for what one tends to call “vaccine hesitancy” have been documented through surveys and other research. The problems include a lack of access, skepticism that COVID-19 is particularly dangerous, a lack of confidence in vaccines, a belief in conspiracy theories and fear of side effects.

There is no doubt that all of these aspects are true to one extent or another, and there is certainly some evidence that some working class people are simply struggling to find the time to get vaccinated and recover from it. . But the glaring geographic differences reveal a deeply uncomfortable reality about what is behind most, if not most, of the gaps in vaccination rates: Republicans refuse to get vaccinated out of sheer spite.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

Trump and Fox News made it clear at the onset of the pandemic that taking COVID-19 seriously was something only hated liberals would do. To show their right-wing good faith, it was important that Republican voters refuse to do anything that might suggest they fear getting sick, which would be seen as disloyalty not only to Trump but to the right-wing cause. This is even if Trump himself fell very ill from COVID-19 and then, as soon as he was available, received the vaccine. And this clearly persists, even though the political usefulness of COVID-19 denial ended when Trump’s presidency did.

As Politico healthcare reporters Dan Goldberg and Alice Miranda Ollstein wrote on Saturday, “the partisan divide in Covid-19 vaccinations is growing,” as evidenced by the fact that all ” except one of 39 congressional districts where at least 60 percent of residents have received a coronavirus vaccine are represented by Democrats “and” Republicans represent all but two of the 30 districts where less than a third of residents have received a vaccine “.

Another giveaway is how Republican politicians have played down the role tribal loyalty and COVID-19 denial is playing in slowing vaccination.

On Sunday morning, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, on gas to CNN’s Jake Tapper, insisted he thought “all Americans should go get the shot because I think it’s safe “, that” individuals can make their own decisions, Jake, on how to protect themselves and their families.

This is, of course, nonsense in its own right. People do not carefully consider the best way to protect themselves and their families. If that was the case, they would be lining up for injections, because apart from the rare cases when people are immunocompromised, the safest and safest way to protect yourself and your family is to get vaccinated.

No, what is really happening in these Red States is that people are putting themselves and their families in danger on purpose. And they are doing it because Trump has spent months downplaying the threat of COVID-19 and making it a test of loyalty for his people to do the same. It’s also clear that much of the vaccine safety fears presented to researchers as reasons for their hesitation about vaccines are in fact just a cover for the senseless tribalism of the right.

Part of the problem is Trump’s ability to convince people to give up their own security in order to prove their loyalty to him. Remember how buddies like Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani found themselves in deep but predictable legal issues after crying out for Trump? Hundreds of rioters on Capitol Hill are now facing fines or jail time for storming the Capitol for an ungrateful Trump. As difficult as it is for those of us who see this half-literate, comically dressed, sociopathic narcissist for who he is, there’s no doubt the hold he has over some people.

Yet the widespread nature of vaccine denial in the Red States suggests that it is actually much more than cult leader Trump, especially since he obtained the vaccine himself. In fact, the whole situation illustrates how certain lies come to life on the right, becoming identity markers that far outlive their political opportunism. In other words, getting the vaccine would be an admission by the Conservatives that they got it wrong about COVID-19 in the first place, and that the Liberals were right. And for much of Red America, it’s apparently a lot worse than death.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

Of course, what adds to the problem is that the right-wing media have not given up on the idea that there is something “liberal” and therefore wrong to admit that medical scientists know things. Right-wing media figures continue to criticize Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with increasingly convoluted conspiracy theories involving his emails that no one, right or left , cannot follow. Such conspiracy theories are inconsistent by design. They are not meant to be understood, to the point of creating a climate of suspicion around Dr Fauci and public health officials in general, and to reaffirm that being a true member of the conservative tribe means hating these people.

On Fox News, the message to the public is pretty clear: True Tories are proving their worth by rejecting the vaccine. Most recently, Tucker Carlson was on the air that it is “medical Jim Crow” to expect people to get vaccinated to protect others. As well as being language designed to downplay the seriousness of actual racism, this kind of rhetoric is also about falsely telling conservative Americans that they are akin to a marginalized ethnic group. Refusing the vaccination is a way to show your tribal affiliation, like wearing a MAGA hat or deliberately getting an ugly haircut, except in the event of death.

Outside of warrants or increasing penalties by banning unvaccinated people from public spaces, there’s not much that can be done now to change Trumper’s mind about vaccines. They know that being unvaccinated is irrational. Be irrational the call. They know how irrationality annoys the Liberals. This is one of those situations where the more people outside of the Trump tribe push, the more the Trumpers will go after the heels, ready to stick to the rest of the country by acting like stubborn asses.

The only solution may be reverse psychology.

People who want the pandemic to end must, paradoxically, release the desire to see the Conservatives get vaccinated. The more zen liberals (or people perceived to be liberals) are about vaccination rates, the less fun it is to try to piss off liberals by refusing to get vaccinated. Well-intentioned goals, like Biden’s 70% before the July 4 deadline, end up backfiring. If Biden wants it, then conservatives, like the bratty kids, will refuse to do it just to stick it to him.

The good news is that, painful as it may be for Democrats to admit, there seems to be a growing acceptance that it is unwise to let Republican anti-vaccines hold the rest of us hostage. Containment and mask warrants are loosening, even in blue zones, although they do not meet vaccination targets. While this is far from ideal, it is better than the alternative: to keep these measures in place and try to incite the Conservatives, who are only motivated by resentment and will therefore continue to refuse the blow.

They are not getting shot to troll the Liberals. It’s time to stop feeding the trolls and let them get sick if they really want to play.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos