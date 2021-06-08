Donald Trump thinks the odds of getting out of prison are not improving





If you ask Donald Trump what he thinks the next few months have in store for him, he’ll likely tell you that hell is organizing rallies, playing golf, and preparing to return to the White House. He told you that because he’s a disturbed man who apparently thinks that a president who loses an election can just be reinstated as president, like one can get his cable reinstated after canceling it and then panicking on the way. which he can watch Vanderpump Rules. In reality, what the next few months, and potentially years, have in store for the ex-president are plenty of meetings with lawyers about how he’s legally in the wrong place, assuming they’re still holding him in. aware of the situation and are not yet at a point where they park it right in front of the TV while the adults are talking.

More recently, the very bad news for Agent Orange involved the constitution of a grand jury by the Manhattan district attorney in connection with Cyrus Vance Jr.’s criminal investigation. Last month, the Washington Post reported that such a group would hear testimony regarding the ex-president, his company and his executives, and on Friday it emerged that one of the top officials of the Trump Organization had already testified. Which seems far from ideal for the owner of the said Trump Organization.

By ABC News:

Jeff McConney is one of a number of witnesses who have already appeared before the special grand jury that will decide whether criminal charges are warranted against the former president, his company or one of his employees, [sources with direct knowledge of the matter] mentionned. McConney, who is senior vice president and comptroller of the Trump Organization, is the first employee of the former company of presidents called to testify, the sources said, and his testimony is a sign that prosecutors have gone deep into them. company finances. Complex accounting issues are crucial to this investigation, as is the knowledge and intent of the people at the Trump Organization involved in these transactions, said Daniel R. Alonso, former Manhattan deputy chief prosecutor and now a partner in private practice at Buckley. LLP. Either way, the two most important people, whether as targets or witnesses, are the company’s chief financial officer and the company’s controller, Alonso told ABC News.

McConney was mentioned by Trump in his 2004 book, Trump: Think Like a Billionaire: Everything You Need to Know About Success, Real Estate, and Life. In a chapter titled How to Stay on Top of Your Finances, Trump describes an interaction he says he had with McConney in the late 1980s in which Trump implored McConney to always question bills and never accept. the first offer from an entrepreneur. Jeff got the message, wrote Trump, and did a terrific job. He watches my results as if the money were his.

In other words, McConney probably knows a lot of information about the Trump organization, including that which may be of interest to prosecutors. And maybe even some on another company figure:

As part of his investigation, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance also investigated the financial transactions of Trump Organizations CFO Allen Weisselberg, particularly the benefits he received from Trumps in addition to his salary and on whether taxes were properly paid for such compensation, sources previously told ABC News. If, as has been reported, the DA targets Allen Weisselberg, it is a logical step to seek testimony from the Controller, who presumably reports to him and works with him every day, Alonso said. A spokesperson for Vance declined to comment on the development, but ABC News previously reported that Vance sought to turn Weisselberg into a cooperative witness against Trump and the company.

Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, was interviewed by the district attorney’s office, she told ABC News, and was asked about topics ranging from tuition and cars to l family apartment in which she lived and which the Trump organization allegedly paid for. . Some of the questions they were asking were about Allens’ compensation in the Trump Place apartment on Riverside Boulevard, Jennifer Weisselberg told ABC News in an interview last month. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond to an ABC News request for comment.

