Prime Minister Johnson tells Macron UK and EU must find solution to Northern Ireland protocol





FILE PHOTO: British and European flags are seen ahead of a meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet / Pool via REUTERS LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that the UK and the European Union must find a solution to the so-called Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland. After the UK left the orbit of the European Union late last year, controls were introduced on some goods from the UK mainland to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with Ireland, member of the EU. The controls have sparked anger and the impression among pro-British trade unionists in Northern Ireland that the Brexit deal separates them from the rest of the UK. Johnson, who had promised there would be unhindered trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, unilaterally extended a grace period on some checks to minimize disruption to supply, a decision according to Brussels which violated the Brexit divorce agreement. On the Northern Ireland protocol, the PM stressed that the UK and the EU have a responsibility to find solutions to address the protocol issues, a spokesperson for Johnson said after the call between the leaders. Brext’s dilemma also complicates the 1998 peace deal, Northern Ireland 1998, known as the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of violence between predominantly Catholic nationalists struggling for a united Ireland and mostly Protestant, or loyalist trade unionists who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK. The agreement guaranteed an open Irish land border to help preserve peace, free trade and movement on the island. The spokesperson said the two leaders agreed to work together to avoid any further escalation on the issue of access to fisheries. Britain sent two naval vessels near the island of Jersey last month in response to French fishing boats threatening to block a port. Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Chris Reese and Angus MacSwan

