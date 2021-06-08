Politics
CM Thackeray to meet PM Narendra Modi on Maratha booking on Tuesday
Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray is due to meet with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday on the issue of the Maratha reservation. The state is expected to ask the prime minister of the centers to intervene in this case to give a reservation to the Maratha community which was struck down by the Supreme Court last month.
The delegation which includes Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Public Works Ashok Chavan is also expected to raise a few other demands, including financial assistance to the state for the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae and the release of compensation from GST pending, said senior minister Shiv Sena.
Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Thackeray held talks with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday evening.
Maharashtra government Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faces anger from Maratha community groups after the quota was overturned by the Apex court on May 5. agitation from June 16. Another Vinayak Mete, Maratha leader and leader of the Shiv Sangram party that supports the BJP, began organizing rallies under the Maratha Kranti Morcha banner from Saturday.
To pacify the community, the state government exploits all possible options for legal and administrative reasons. The delegation led by CM Thackeray, comprising MP CM Ajit Pawar, Minister PWD Ashok Chavan and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte will discuss issues such as the reservation to the Marathas, other backward classes (in election), the back-up plan for cyclone-hit districts and compensation for GST contributions, said Interior Minister Dilip Walse Patil.
The state should ask the Center to clarify state powers to determine the delay of any community after the 102nd Constitutional Amendment and the Apex court order thereon. The Center has already filed a petition for review of the SC order which stated that states did not have the power to verify it. The State is also likely to ask the Center to give the reservation to the Marathas by putting them in the central list of backward classes.
Thackeray, on May 11, had met Governor BS Koshyari and asked him to send a request to the President for the reservation at Marathas. In view of the SC’s decision that the authority to provide a reservation rests solely with the president, we wrote a letter to the president requesting a reservation for the Maratha community, Thackeray told reporters after the meeting.
According to the leaders of the ruling parties, this is an attempt by the MVA to put the ball in the BJP’s court. The BJP started to protest in the state to instigate the Maratha community against us. Instead of holding us accountable, the BJP should act on what is possible at the central level, a congressional leader said.
Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met with CM Thackeray to discuss the issues ahead of the latter’s scheduled meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday morning. Pawar, who is seen as a guiding force of the MVA government, reportedly discussed reservation issues related to the Maratha and OBC communities.
Pawar saheb was in favor of both reservations. These two issues were discussed recently at a meeting of NCP ministers chaired by the head of the NCP. It was Pawar sahib who implemented the recommendation of the Mandal commission in Maharashtra as chief minister. The same was discussed at today’s meeting, said a NCP minister.
Pawar was accompanied by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Minister of Urban Development Eknath Shinde was also present at the meeting.
Sharad Pawar is a mentor to this government. The CM will meet with the PM on issues such as Maratha and OBC reservations. Pawar saheb always meets with the CM and discusses issues of importance to the state. Discussions also took place on these lines today, Shinde told reporters after the meeting.
The leader of Maratha and petitioner in the reservations case, Vinod Patil, said the state should do its part to provide relief to the community. Young Maratha are frustrated after losing the reservation. It is normal for the State delegation to meet with the Prime Minister, but that has prevented the State from complying with its assurances of ancillary benefits for the community. The state should immediately set up scholarships, financial aid for entrepreneurial projects and recruit young people, whose process has been completed for government jobs, he said.
The state is expected to file a petition for review with the SC this week.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]