THE SUN SMILES AT REOPEN: The summer sun sets in the streets of Dublin’s Temple Bar as people eat outside, marking the reopening of alfresco dining in pubs and restaurants after the long Covid lockdown -19 in Ireland. Photography: Tom Honan

ACTION PIECE: Reg Traynor of Dublin pours a pint of Beamish outside of Grogans in South William Street, Dublin, as pubs reopen for outdoor service. Photography: Tom Honan



SHE AND SOUND: Thea Batoon and Luke Fitzgerald enjoy an alfresco dinner at The Parrot, Wicklow Street, Dublin, amid the reopening of pubs and restaurants after the long Covid lockdown. Photography: Tom Honan

STREET SCENE: Couples dine outside Dillinger’s in Ranelagh, Dublin, following further easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Photography: Dara Mac Dnaill

HOT DOGGIE: David O ‘Donovan with his dog Mylo in line for refreshments at the Grogans pub on South William Street, Dublin, as the pubs reopen. Photography: Tom Honan

RAIN OR NO RAIN: A good anchorage didn’t do much to quench the thirst of these visitors to Westport, Co. Mayo, as they took to eating and drinking at the beer garden of the The Towers bar in the middle of the pub reopening. Photography: Paul Mealey



25 YEARS LATER: Ann McCabe, widow of Garda Jerry McCabe, lays a wreath in her honor in Adare, County Limerick, on the 25th anniversary of her gunshot death by an IRA gang during ‘an attempted theft. Photography Liam Burke / Presse 22



DOG ATTACK: Garda at a property in Clashmore, County Waterford, where a three-month-old girl died after being attacked by a dog in the early hours of the holiday on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson / PA Wire



LEADING THE ENERGY: Agnese Avotina walking her dogs Bella, Roxy, Noodle and Schati, in Palmerston Park, Dartry, Dublin. Photography: Dara Mac Dnaill

BRING THE PARTY: Romeo Kitenge and David Chandrakant, from Rathgar, go to a barbecue in Rathmines, Dublin, on a bank holiday Monday. Photography: Dara Mac Dnaill

TOKYO HERE I COME: Irish Michaela Walsh (in blue) faces Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova in a women’s featherweight semi-final, at the Grand Dôme, Villebon-sur-Yvette, Paris, France. Michaela and her brother Aidan, also a boxer, have now qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Dave Winter / Inpho



DISASTER IN PAKISTAN: Soldiers and volunteers work to rescue trapped passengers after two trains were involved in an accident in Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, killing at least 45 people and injuring more than 100. One express train crashed into another which had derailed in its path. Photo: Waleed Saddique / AP Photo



TAKE THE TIME EASY: A fruit vendor takes a nap while waiting for customers at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photograph: Adi Weda / EPA



HUNGER STRIKE: Women on hunger strike rest during their occupation of Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Béguinage Church in Brussels, Belgium. Dozens of undocumented migrants who have occupied the church since last February, with the permission of the clergy, recently began a hunger strike to draw the attention of the Belgian authorities to their plight. Photograph: Francisco Seco / AP Photo



GOLDEN GLOW: People walk on the pier by the Baltic Sea in Scharbeutz, Germany as the sun rises. Photograph: Michael Probst / AP Photo



SNOTTY PROBLEM: A rower makes his way through “sea snot” on the Caddebostan coast, on the Asian side of Istanbul, Turkey. A mass of marine mucilage – a thick, viscous substance composed of compounds released by marine organisms, has accumulated in the Sea of ​​Marmara, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to save it from the worrying “sea snot” marine biologists and environmentalists. . Photo: Kemal Aslan / AP Photo

