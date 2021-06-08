800mn to receive a free ration until Diwali: PM Modi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a fourth extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) through Diwali in November this year, to help an estimated 800 million people maintain access to free food grains and deal with the impact of the second wave. pandemic and any future outbreaks of Covid-19 infections. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended until Diwali. This means that 80 crore people will receive a free ration in a fixed amount every month until November. The government is by the side of the poor in all their needs. We are doing this so that my siblings and their families don’t have to sleep hungry, Modi said in his address to the nation. Calling this an important decision, the PM added that last year when we had to impose a lockdown, PMGKAY served 80 crore people for eight months. This year it was extended until May and June due to the second wave. The program, launched last year, provides five kilograms of free food grains to 800 million people already covered by the national food security law – the largest subsidized food support program in the world. PMGKAY documents go beyond allowances subsidized by federal food laws. The decision was welcomed by members of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata party. The decision to provide a free ration to all ration card holders by extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana until Diwali is useful and commendable. Thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister for that. This will be helpful in winning the war against Corona, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the decision fulfills the mantra Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. Chief Congressional Spokesman Randeep Surjewala, however, attacked the prime minister saying: The prime minister has talked about vaccination, talked about the poor, but one of the biggest issues is emerging in the country regarding the black fungus , what will he say, The black fungus under the nose of the government Modi The injection of fungus is done directly black marketing and the government falls asleep again. The central government announced the first phase of the welfare program, along with a series of measures, including a job package for returning migrant workers, in April last year. The latest extension aims to cover the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has raged in the country since March. Also last year, the prime minister extended the special food distribution program to Diwali, to cover the entire holiday season amid the uncertainties looming. According to reports presented by the Ministry of Agriculture last year, the program has been a very successful program. Between April and November 2020, 32.2 million tonnes of food grains were allocated and 29.8 million tonnes were distributed, or 93% of the allocation, the ministry said in its report. Experts, however, said a significant portion of the beneficiaries did not get the benefits.

