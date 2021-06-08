Jokowi reportedly invited Xi Jinping to test 2022 fast train





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo would have invited the president China, Xi Jinpingconduct tests of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train (KCJB) in 2022. PT Director General and Secretary General Kereta Cepat Indochina (KCIC) Mirza Soraya said the plan was implemented in conjunction with the G20 High Level Conference (KTT) hosted by Indonesia. However, he admitted that he was not certain of Xi Jinping’s presence at the inauguration. “Regarding this meeting at the level of the Head of State, you can ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the State Secretariat of the Ministry,” he said when he was contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (7/6). Mirza said the Jakarta – Bandung bullet train could be a symbol of Indonesian transport progress to friendly countries. The reason is that the G20 summit will bring together developed countries, such as China, United States, European Union, Britain, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Russia and others. “It is an honor for Indonesia to be the host, and at the same time it can show that Indonesia already has fast train service. Having this fast train is also a symbol of Indonesia. advanced, ”he said. Mirza is optimistic that this goal will still be met until the next trial in November 2022. Currently, the construction progress of the high speed train has reached 74% in May 2021. However, he stressed that the objective for the realization of the project was not the continuation of the agenda of the G20 summit. “Indonesia’s appointment as the host of the G20 summit is actually in 2023, but has been brought forward until 2022. Meanwhile, the completion of the KCJB project is slated to be able to operate commercially by the end of 2022. Therefore, it is not deliberately pursued to end the holding of the 20th summit, “he said. Previously, in mid-May 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) targeted the bullet train to enter operational readiness next year. [Gambas:Video CNN] “Early next year, we started preparations for operation,” Jokowi said in the review of the No. 1 tunnel for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train in the city of Bekasi on Tuesday (18 / 5). Jokowi said the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train will enter the testing phase at the end of 2022. If the process goes smoothly, it will immediately enter the operational period. “I hope that this fast train can be integrated with LRT and MRT in Jakarta, so that there is time efficiency of speed,” Jokowi said. For information, the majority or 60 percent of the shares of KCIC are held by a consortium of PT Pilar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia (PSBI), while 40 percent is held by Beijing Yawan HSR Co. Ltd. The PSBI consortium consists of four companies, namely PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk with a 38 percent stake, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) and PT Perkebunan Nusantara VIII (Persero) with 25 percent each, and PT Jasa Marga (Persero). ) Tbk 12 percent. (hrf / agt)











