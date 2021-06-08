China sets high-level guidelines to foster blockchain development

One of China’s central government ministries has set high-level guidelines dedicated to promoting blockchain development in the country.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies (MIIT) published directional guidelines Monday in its goal to “accelerate applications of blockchain technology and industrial development” in collaboration with the Central Commission for Cyberspace Affairs.

The guidelines serve as high-level instruction for national information technology offices in provincial and municipal governments. It offers long-term goals for building blockchain businesses and applications that can strengthen different sectors of the country’s economy as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Digital China strategy.

Critical tasks under MIIT guidelines include applying blockchain technology to improve public services, protecting digital intellectual property, and increasing transparency in government data sharing and legal deposit.

To carry out the high-level directives, local governments are responsible for providing both political and economic support. This includes building blockchain industrial parks, providing tax benefits for blockchain startups, and increasing funding to encourage talent in the blockchain technology arena.

Blockchain not crypto

With the latest directive from the central government, China seems to be rehashing its “yes-blockchain-no-crypto” narrative. The guidelines follow a recent comment raised at a meeting of the central government committee on cracking down on bitcoin trading and mining activities.

Over the past weekend, more than two dozen crypto and blockchain media influencers on Chinese social media Weibo suddenly had their accounts suspended.

The names of most of the suspended accounts included terms such as bitcoin, btc, or coin. Some suspended accounts also carried the term ‘blockchain’, but actively published information related to sentiment in the crypto market.