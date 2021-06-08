IRF summit to highlight key elements of persecution in Middle East





07/06/2021 Washington, DC (International Christian Concern) The International Summit on Religious Freedom, a three-day convention in Washington DC, is to address issues central to the struggle for religious freedom in the Middle East. Summit organizers, former Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and Lantos Foundation for Human Rights President Katrina Lantos Swett, assembled an impressive group of speakers ranging from current US Senators to survivors religious persecution abroad. The current IRF summit schedule suggests that many of the issues to be addressed will be directly related to the ongoing struggle for greater protection of religious freedom in the Middle East. The summits presented by the speakers will begin with a discussion of genocide prevention and recovery, a tragically fresh wound in the hearts of many Christians and other minority religious groups in the Middle East. For starters, the Biden administration recently officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, the systematic murder of over a million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War I, a humanitarian catastrophe that still has pronounced implications for relations. international organizations in the region. Additionally, the 2020 Armenian-Azeri conflict rekindled serious tensions between Armenians and Turkish peoples in Azerbaijan and Turkey, raising legitimate concerns for the safety of Armenian Christians in both countries. In addition to the matchbox of Turkish-Armenian relations, this discussion of the genocide will also be relevant to the brutal oppression of the Yazidi and Christian Syrian and Iraqi minorities at the hands of the Islamic State of Syria and the Levant (ISIL). during their recent jihadist campaign. expansion into Iraq and Syria. In its efforts to cleanse the region of minority religious groups, ISIL has killed thousands of men and enslaved thousands of women and girls, crimes that have been officially recognized as genocide by the United Nations. The Summit will also examine the methods by which oppressive governments in the Middle East have legally authorized and even encouraged persecution against minority religious groups. In many predominantly Muslim countries, blasphemy laws have led to a worrying number of unjust imprisonments of Christian leaders, many of whom suffer serious human rights violations while in detention. For example, as recently as May 26, three Iranian Christians were arrested for disseminating anti-Islamic propaganda after police discovered Christian literature in their homes. Immediately after the discussion on legal means of persecution, Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople will speak to discuss the worldwide rise of religious nationalism. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Islamic nationalism is rapidly escalating in Turkey, directly impacting Archbishop Elpidophoros and the entire Orthodox Christian community. The Turkish government has repeatedly violated the freedom of the Patriarchate by rejecting its legal status and limiting the activity of its leaders. Turkey’s conversion of Hagia Sophia, one of the country’s most important historical monuments for Christians and Muslims, from a museum to a mosque further illustrates Islamic nationalism. In addition, the government’s release of several videos and speeches that idolize the Muslim conquest of the Ottoman era suggest that the Turkish government is seeking to re-establish the dominance of Islam at the expense of religious freedom for minority groups. Overall, the IRF Summit will seek to passionately advocate for religious freedom in the Middle East and globally through victim testimonies and dialogue among keynote speakers.Registrationcontinues on the Summits website, but space is limited. For interviews, please contact Addison Parker:[email protected].

