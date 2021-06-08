Indonesia holds inaugural dialogue with China, Asia





Indonesia has asked China for technical assistance to start production of the Covid-19 vaccine so that it can become a regional production center, as the two countries pledge to improve bilateral relations in their first dialogue high level in China this weekend. The dialogue is a new format to better coordinate the different forms of cooperation as part of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Indonesian Foreign Minister Reto Marsudi said yesterday during an online briefing from China. The June 5 in-person meeting, held in Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou Province, was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, who is the privileged interlocutor of President Joko Widodo for cooperation. with China. Ms Retno said: “I have stressed the importance of continuing our cooperation on health and vaccines. I asked Foreign Minister Wang Yi to send a (technical) team to discuss cooperation in detail. “Indonesia has indicated its readiness to become a regional vaccine production hub.” A statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website on Sunday said Beijing would encourage more Chinese vaccine makers to conduct clinical trials in Indonesia, support the country in building a regional vaccine production center and promote jointly the equitable distribution of vaccines in the world. “China is resolutely resisting ‘vaccine nationalism’ and ‘vaccine divide’,” Wang said, quoted in the statement. After announcing its support for relinquishing intellectual property rights to Covid-19 vaccines, China will encourage technology transfer by its vaccine companies to other developing countries and carry out joint production to expand accessibility and affordability of vaccines, the statement said. Indonesia, the country most affected in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, began its vaccination campaign in its 34 provinces in mid-January. The country is counting on Chinese Sinovac for the first tens of millions of vaccines before receiving more vaccines from Britain’s AstraZeneca in the months that follow. During the inaugural talks, Wang also said that the two sides should set a long-term goal of building a Sino-Indonesian community of destiny, focusing on political security, trade and investment, interpersonal and cultural exchanges, maritime cooperation. , and cooperation in epidemic control and public health, the Xinhua News Agency reported. This is to open a new stage in the overall development of Sino-Indonesian relations, said Wang. The two countries also signed two memoranda of understanding on establishing the mechanism for high-level cooperation dialogue and strengthening maritime cooperation, Xinhua reported. “I believe that we can continue to strengthen our mutually beneficial relationship to improve the well-being of the peoples of the two countries today and in the future,” Luhut said in a statement yesterday. Jakarta and Beijing have cooperated in mutually beneficial projects, such as the industrial nickel joint venture project in Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province. But there have also been several tense incidents at the maritime borders between them, which the two countries have handled. Indonesia has repeatedly asserted sovereignty over an area north of the Natuna Islands, where it has said it has witnessed Chinese and Vietnamese ship encroachments over the years.







