I am corrected, says P Chidambaram after Prime Minister Modi’s attack on the Covid vaccine | Latest India News





Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modis ‘claim that the Center allowed states to purchase vaccines in response to states’ requests, but backed down after a February letter from the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appeared on social media. I said (to the news agency) ANI please tell us which state government has demanded that it be allowed to directly procure vaccines. Social media activists posted the copy of the letter from CM, West Bengal to the PM making such a request. I was wrong. I am corrected, Chidambaram said on the microblogging site Twitter. In this letter to Prime Minister Modi, Mamata Banerjee wanted Bengal to be allowed to procure vaccines on its own to meet its vaccine needs. Read also | It’s not fair to go into the past and ask for credit: congressional speech on PM Modis We kindly ask that you take the matter up with the appropriate authority so that the state government is able to purchase the vaccines at the designated points as a priority, as the government of West Bengal wants to provide the vaccination free to all, Banerjee said in his February 24 letter. This is a point she also reiterated over the following months. Chidambaram was one of many opposition members to criticize Prime Minister Modi after his speech to the nation, insisting that Prime Minister Modi was trying to blame the opposition for his mistakes. Nobody, but nobody said that [the] The center should not buy vaccines. He (PM) is now blaming state governments saying they wanted to get vaccines, so we allowed them. Let us know which CM, which state government, on what date demanded that he be allowed to get vaccines, Chidambaram said, according to an ANI tweet. Banerjees’ letter surfaced soon after. Admittedly, in her reaction to Prime Minister Modis’ speech, Mamata Banerjee did not refer to her request that Bengal be allowed to obtain vaccines directly. Instead, she focused on PM Modis’ announcement that the Center would provide vaccines to all adults free of charge and recalled that she had, on several occasions, made this request. It took him (PM) 4 months but after a lot of pressure he FINALLY listened to us and implemented what we have been asking for all this time, she tweeted. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said the Union government was taking over the task of vaccination against Covid-19 from the states. He said the Center, which bought 50% of the vaccines produced in the country and let states buy an additional 25%, would now buy 75% of the vaccines. Private hospitals and institutions will continue to procure the remaining 25 percent.

