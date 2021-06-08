Fact-checkers say Trump wasn’t wearing pants inside out, but that’s all anyone can talk about from the comeback speech





Donald Trump’s crumpled suit made headlines after his speech in North Carolina, but the former president was not wearing his pants inside out, fact-checkers said.

Mr Trumps’ tailoring created a firestorm on social media when observers pointed out that a video clip appeared to suggest his pants did not have a zipper.

Others note it, but we can never share it enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants upside down. Take a close look and tell me I’m wrong, Brandon Friedman wrote on Twitter.

But fact-checking website Snopes debunked it after watching Greenville’s 90-minute speech that Mr. Trump had done nothing unusual.

No, Trump didn’t wear his pants inside out, Snopes said.

The website said images of the event released by news agencies, such as Getty Images, showed that the president’s pants did indeed have a zipper.

Snopes reviewed photographs taken at the event and posted by visual media company Getty Images that clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a zipper down the front, they wrote.

And they added: And a video released by C-SPAN of the 90-minute speech also showed the former president was wearing pants the wrong way. As such, we rate this claim as false.

In a tweet, Snopes admitted that the fact-checking was one of the most unusual they’ve done.

Yes, maybe that was not how we wanted to spend our Sunday. But we check what people ask us, so they wrote.

Mr. Trump’s appearance at the North Carolina GOP convention immediately sparked a series of social media comparisons with ’90s hip-hop duo Kris Kross.

Chris Mac Daddy Kelly and Chris Daddy Mac Smith, who rose to fame with the hit single Jump, wore their pants inside out.

Kris Kross will do you, Trump Trump. I hate myself, @ brguest20 tweeted.

I’d love to see the expression on Trump’s face when his people tell him the most popular response to his speech was fun in front of his crumpled, crumpled pants, @NiftyNewHandle wrote.

And @Stephen_Douglas tweeted: Want to feel old? This is what Kris Kross looks like today.

