Pakistani journalists are in turmoil over media bill





Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf, led by Imran Khan, ponders draconian law to control press freedom

All major journalistic outlets have called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to overturn proposed decision

In the past few days, Pakistani offline and online media have taken up arms against the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Imran Khan. The trigger was an attack on young journalist and vlogger Asad Toor on May 25, allegedly by men from the dreaded Inter-Services Intelligence.

The attack came after the government proposed the formation of a Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) to bring together several media regulators in Pakistan and expand the scope of digital media regulation.

The bill drew criticism from experts and the opposition, who called it a repressive and punitive instrument to suppress constitutional freedom of expression in print, electronic media and online citizen journalism.

Publicity

Toor, in a statement to police, said he was questioned about the sources of his income and funding and was forced to shout slogans praising the Pakistani military and the ‘ISI, in addition to denouncing India, Afghanistan and Israel.

ISI has been accused by human rights groups of being involved in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in insurgent Baluchistan and elsewhere. The Pakistani military’s press wing has yet to comment on Toors’ allegation.

In Toor’s defense, many Pakistani journalists criticized the military for weakening democracy in the country, already besieged by radicalized groups and shaken by a faltering economy.

Hamid Mir, a popular TV presenter with Geo TV, openly said: If they beat us in our houses (ghar me ghus ke marenge), well, we cannot enter their houses because they have guns and tanks, but we’ll reveal which wife of a general shot her own husband and why.

The punishment for Mir came swiftly and furiously: he was taken off the air, angering the entire journalistic community in Pakistan.

The law project

PMDA is proposed as a regulatory body that can meet the professional and business requirements of all forms of media and their users. It aims to replace the current fractured regulatory environment and fragmented regulation of media by multiple agencies. This means that PMDA will be responsible for regulating print, audiovisual and digital media in Pakistan.

Under an ordinance drafted for the creation of the authority, all previous laws relating to the regulation, control or indirect control of the media will likely be abolished and new legislation will be enacted, giving legal cover to the PMDA and to its functions.

Here’s what this powerful media body through strict law will do:

Digital Media: PMDA will be empowered to register digital media platforms, monitor and analyze them, and enforce cyber laws. This could mean that a license will need to be obtained from PMDA to set up a digital media platform.

The PMDA will have the power to impose sanctions on media entities for violation of regulations that will also be overseen by it and increased control over content published and shared on digital media.

Guidelines will be issued to the media for the code of conduct and national security matters and the establishment of a wing within the PMDA for forensic computer audits. The organization wants to increase control over the revenue generated by online advertising.

Broadcasting, print media and films: PMDA will also be responsible for regulating broadcast media and print media. It will issue certificates of no objection (NOCs) for the production and exploitation of films, issue licenses and monitor audiovisual media and register print media entities.

Under the proposal, the government will set up media complaints boards in all major cities to receive, examine, investigate and investigate complaints about content posted or broadcast on media platforms and non-payment of salaries to employees. media workers.

draconian law

Media organizations including the Pakistan Association of Broadcasters (PBA), the Pakistan Newspaper Corporation, the Pakistan Editorial Board and Federal Union of Journalists factions of Pakistan called the proposed ordinance unconstitutional. and draconian.

The PBA said the authority was directed against freedom of the press and expression and a step towards imposing state control over media operations.

News organizations quoted in the PBA press release characterized the PMFDA ordinance as an extension of the old Ayub Khan-era Press and Publications Ordinance of 1963, including regimental arrangements to make control of independent and free media.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposition information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb called PMDA a repressive and punitive instrument to suppress constitutional freedom of expression in print, electronic media and citizen journalism online.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said the order proposed by the PMDA was martial law for the media. She alleged that acts of intolerance towards independent journalism were steadily increasing under the current government, adding that Pakistan ranked 145 out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ 2021 global press freedom rankings.

ISI and Gen Rani

Everyone in Pakistan knows who Hamid Mir was referring to in his condemnation of the attack on his fellow journalist Toor: General Faiz Hameed, the head of the ISI, who was allegedly taken with a girl by his wife and he allegedly killed him. shoot on it. This episode resulted in an almost forgotten chapter in Pakistani history: Gen Rani, a powerful woman during Yahya Khan’s military rule in the late sixties and early seventies. Reports indicated that General Rani’s daughter is a famous journalist in Pakistan and was present at the ISI chiefs house. This journalist is widely regarded as a good friend of the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh.

