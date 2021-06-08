Andi Widjajanto calls MEF Phase III and Defense Investments the main duties of Jokowi and Prabowo





Andi Widjajanto calls MEF Phase III until defense investment becomes Jokowi and Prabowo’s main PR Tribunnews.com reporter, Gita Irawan TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – LAB 45 Senior Political Security Analyst Andi Widjajanto said there are four main duties (PR) for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in the process of modernizing the defense equipment system. First, he said, completing and evaluating the achievement of the minimum essential force (MEF) phase III strategic plan in 2024. Second, recalculate estimates from budget calculations, especially those related to the economy, pandemic, and post-pandemic. Third, develop a plan to continue MEF Phase III, ideally for the next 25 to 30 years or until 2050. This was conveyed in an online discussion titled “Investing in Defense Equipment for the Protection of National Sovereignty in the Future” on Tempodotco’s Youtube channel on Monday (7/6/2021). “There you have to calculate if the threat will change significantly, if military technology will jump. If not, it will be easier to do the calculations, but if so, it seems there are a lot of variables involved. take into account, “said former Jokowi. Cabinet Secretary during the period 2014-2015. Read also : Members of the House of Representatives Committee I support the modernization of Alutsista as long as it is rational Finally, he said, Jokowi’s special orders or directives for the Defense Ministry during the second period were related to defense investments. In this context, Andi alluded to the government’s plan to modernize the defense equipment system, which is worth 1.7 trillion rupees. The Defense Ministry’s plan to modernize TNI defense equipment for the next 25 years was unveiled after the publication of a draft presidential regulation (Perpres) on meeting defense and security equipment needs (Alpalhankam ) of the Ministry of Defense (Kemenhan) and the Indonesian National Army (TNI) for 2020-2024 to the public. “So if, for example, in the draft presidential decree of 1.7 quadrillion Rp, we want it not to weigh on the state budget, 100% of it is charged to foreign loans, It would be extraordinary, it would be a breakthrough for Pak Prabowo if most of the funding sources then turned into defense investments, Andi said. Andi gave an example of the defense investment in question, for example, Prabowo succeeded in securing a contract for the purchase of certain defense equipment, the defense equipment manufacturer opened maintenance and rehabilitation facilities in Indonesia. In addition, he said, the company could cooperate with public enterprises or private defense companies in Indonesia so that they can become a global joint venture. “This is what I think can be done to reduce the burden of financing the state budget to meet the defense equipment system,” Andi said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos