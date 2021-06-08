Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis





The event aimed to provide a platform for WHO Member States to reaffirm their commitment to end TB deaths among people living with HIV and to deliberate on how they will scale up the response to the HIV-associated tuberculosis in the context of COVID-19. Peng said the global fight against AIDS and tuberculosis has achieved remarkable results in recent years thanks to the concerted efforts of the international community. China has gradually established a mechanism of cooperation between institutions for the prevention and control of AIDS and tuberculosis, she said. The country has kept the AIDS prevalence low and, over the past 20 years, the incidence of tuberculosis has fallen by over 40 percent and the death rate by over 70 percent. These achievements were made thanks to the attention of the Chinese government, the efforts of medical staff and the silent contributions of volunteers, she said. Peng also shared touching stories and expressed his respect for the people and volunteers around the world who have contributed to the prevention and treatment of disease. Major communicable diseases are among the common challenges facing humanity, and it is the common wish of people to end the threats of AIDS and tuberculosis, Peng said. She added that the current COVID-19 pandemic has posed more challenges for disease control, calling for global efforts to protect lives and move forward. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-07/Peng-Liyuan-calls-for-global-efforts-in-AIDS-TB-prevention-treatment-10UhJDOcrWE/index.html SOURCE CGTN Related links www.cgtn.com

