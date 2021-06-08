Pak government and Sindh clash over allocation of funds for development programs





Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (Photo credit – Reuters)

Karachi [Pakistan], June 8 (ANI): While the quarrel over the water shortage has not yet subsided between the Pakistani government and Sindh, the latter fought against the former on Sunday, accusing of ignoring the province in the allocation of funds for the launch of the development plans.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the COVID-19 vaccination center at the Karachi Exhibition Center, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah accused the federal government of adopting a discriminatory attitude towards his province, said reported The News International.

Murad said that no development program has been announced for Sindh in the past seven years and this time too the province has been overlooked in the budget.

Murad said he was happy with the progress of Punjab, KP and Balochistan, but asked why the federal government was taking a discriminatory stance against Sindh, according to The News International.

Speaking about his province’s recent reservations on water resources, Murad said, “I have taken the matter to the Sindh Assembly. All parties agreed that Sindh faces an injustice, but the federal government accuses us of water theft.

Murad also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urging him to reconsider the proposed Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Murad called the PSDP unbalanced and prejudicial to Sindh’s interests. The chief minister said his province had been treated with “abject bias” since Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power, The News International reported.

At the same time, Sindh’s Minister of Local Government, Information, Religious Affairs and Forestry Nasir Hussain Shah said on Sunday that his province was facing a severe water shortage that could damage its crops. rice and cotton.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Sindh is currently facing a water shortage and urged the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to give an equal share of water to all provinces. He called the water shortage the most serious threat to the province. He said Sindh received 35% less water than its due share.

The minister said Sindh was giving Balochistan its fair share and opposed IRSA’s decision to reduce the water share of other provinces by 35 percent in order to supply water to one province.

The minister said Sindh contributes 35 percent of cotton yield to total agricultural products. Under the leadership of the Supreme Court, six standpipes are operating, he said, adding that people have been arrested for theft of water during the crackdown. (ANI)

