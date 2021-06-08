PM insists on coordinated efforts to rid country of polio – Pakistan





Posted on Jun 07, 2021 9:29 PM

PM insists on coordinated efforts to rid country of polio

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, while expressing satisfaction with the polio eradication campaign and the sharp drop in new polio cases, stressed that with the well-coordinated efforts of governments federal and provincial, Pakistan could become a polio-free country.

The prime minister said, congratulating provincial governments and partners for the polio eradication campaign, noted that the emergence of a single case nationwide this year was a greater success.

However, he said, their mission was to make Pakistan completely polio free.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the National Polio Eradication Working Group. The meeting was attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad, Khallid Khursheed , Special Assistants to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gil, Engineer- Pakistan Army Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ijaz, Provincial Chief Secretaries and representatives of the Ministry of Health and global partners.

The meeting was informed that due to the effective strategy of the federal and provincial governments, only one polio case had been reported in Balochistan this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the polio vaccination campaign had been slow.

The prime minister said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the government saved human lives while securing the livelihoods of the people, which was recognized by the world. With such a spirit, they should beat polio, he added.

It has been said that in different districts of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, traces of poliovirus have been found. Due to access, security and parental non-cooperation issues, a large number of children have been denied the administration of polio drops every year.

The meeting was further informed that the information and technology is being used with the Geographic Information System and monitoring in this regard.

The Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Polio Oversight Board, Dr Chris Elias, praised the Prime Minister and the government for taking a significant step forward in the polio eradication campaign.

The chief ministers of the provinces briefed the meeting on the measures taken in their respective provinces towards polio eradication.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to global partners, including the World Health Organization, Rotary International and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for providing technical and financial support to the country.

Previously, the Prime Minister launched the national campaign against polio by administering polio drops to a child.

