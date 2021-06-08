Biden and Erdogan to discuss Karabakh, says NSC chief





Deputy Secretary of State to visit Yerevan on Wednesday President Joe Biden will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue when he meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, the security adviser told reporters on Monday. National Jake Sullivan. Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker will travel to Yerevan on Wednesday as part of his visit to the region, the State Department reported at the weekend. Sullivan said on Monday that Biden and Erdogan would also examine the important differences between Washington and Ankara, Sullivan said. Speaking at a White House briefing, Sullivan said the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Iran, as well as the role Turkey will play in Afghanistan as the United States pulls out of the country will be part of it. of the vast program. In addition, the meeting, scheduled for June 14, will also examine their ties and seek ways to deal with some of their important differences on values, human rights and other issues, Sullivan said. President Biden knows Erdogan very well, the two have spent a lot of time together and they are both, I think, eager to have the opportunity to really have a chance to examine the full extent of the relationship. , Sullivan said. According to the State Department, Reeker will visit Tbilisi, Baku and Yerevan from June 6 to 13 to advance bilateral and regional priorities and express US support for democratic and economic development in the region. In Armenia and Azerbaijan, Reeker will meet with government, civil society and business leaders to discuss bilateral issues and priorities related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.







