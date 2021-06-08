Downing Street ‘in the dark’ over costs of renovating Boris Johnson’s private apartment





Even Downing Street doesn’t seem to know how much Boris Johnson paid contractors for his controversial renovation of his No.11 apartment. By using the rules of access to information, I asked the Cabinet Office for a detailed breakdown of the cost of the renovation, including descriptions of each item purchased and work performed, as well as a copy of the invoices. But the Cabinet Office, which supports the prime minister and keeps the government running smoothly, said it had no information about the private contract work. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox She added that even if she had details of the costs and invoices, she would not have been able to disclose them as it would be considered personal information and its disclosure would be against data protection principles. An independent adviser, Lord Geidt, discovered in May that the Prime Minister had recklessly allowed the renovation of his apartment without more rigorous consideration of how it would be financed, but did not violate the ministerial code. He concluded that Mr Johnson was unaware of a contribution to the costs of a Tory Party donor. Last week Labor called for an investigation by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone into what he described as secret lump sum payments. Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner said on Monday (June 7): After failing to declare this donation and delaying the release of the ministers’ list of interests, the PM is still trying to hide details of who paid for the renovation of his apartment in Downing Street. The public still does not know when the payment was made or in what amount. The Prime Minister should stop taking the British for fools and be clear about how much money he got to renovate his apartment and when he got it. The Cabinet Office, writing on 10 Downing Street letterhead, could only confirm to I in his response to access to information that he had funded work by contractor Mitie, including painting, sanding and floorboards. He said that the verified expenditure for works paid for such works will be shown in the office’s annual report and audited accounts. There is an annual allowance of 30,000 for the cost of maintaining and providing the residence in Downing Street. The Cabinet Office said: In accordance with its status as a Grade I and II listed building and in close consultation with Historic England, the government is legally bound to maintain the Downing Street estate to a high standard, reflecting its important role in the cultural fabric of the nation. But he added: Wider renovations were privately contracted by the prime minister, who personally funded them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos