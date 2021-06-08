Connect with us

Indonesia, Singapore call for redoubled efforts to resolve Myanmar crisis, appointment of special envoy, East Asia News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE / BEIJING – Foreign Ministers of Singapore and Indonesia urged their regional counterparts on Monday (June 7) to step up efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis following the February 1 military coup and to appoint an envoy special to arbitrate the conflict.

The appeal was made at the special meeting of ASEAN and Chinese foreign ministers in Chongqing, southwest China.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan lamented slow progress in resolving the crisis, in which more than 800 people were reportedly killed by security forces during protests.

“To be honest with you, we are disappointed with the slow, very, very slow progress,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“Unfortunately, we know that there are still civilians who are injured or killed, there has been no release of political detainees. There has been no real sign of meaningful political dialogue and negotiation,” he added.

Despite the slow progress, he said: “Let’s not give up hope.

His Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi called for the immediate implementation of a “five-point consensus” agreed by ASEAN leaders at a special summit in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on April 24, which was also attended by the leader of the Burmese junta Min Aung Hlaing participated.

“The security and well-being of the people of Myanmar and the restoration of democracy must be our top priority,” Ms. Retno said at a virtual press conference from Chongqing.

At the Jakarta meeting, ASEAN leaders, including Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, called on parties involved in the conflict in Myanmar to immediately end the violence and demonstrate resilience. greater restraint. ASEAN will also provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar.

The leaders also agreed that Brunei, as president of ASEAN, will appoint a special envoy to arbitrate the crisis with the help of the secretary general of ASEAN, Lim Jock Hoi.

The envoy and a delegation will travel to Myanmar to meet with all parties to the crisis.

China’s support for ASEAN to follow through on the consensus, Ms. Retno added, will be “greatly appreciated, as it will contribute to efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the current crisis.”

While ASEAN maintains a long-standing principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of members, the two ministers reiterated the bloc’s support to facilitate mediation through dialogue between the parties concerned. They urged the Myanmar military government to show more commitment.

Ms Retno said the special envoy should have access to all parties “because without being able to communicate with all parties, it would be difficult for the special envoy to perform his duties.”

Dr Balakrishnan said: “Even the appointment of an ASEAN envoy only makes sense if there is a genuine desire within Myanmar itself for dialogue, negotiation and negotiation. a genuine reconciliation.

The foreign ministers’ meeting followed the visit of ASEAN Secretary General and Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Pehin Yusof to Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last Friday to discuss the crisis.

Besides Myanmar issue, the two ministers also raised the South China Sea issue during the meeting.

China has broad claims to sovereignty over the sea, but faces competing claims from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Dr Balakrishnan expressed his hope for a “substantial” code of conduct.

“We have been working in recent years to try to advance (the) code of conduct,” he said, adding that senior officials from ASEAN and China met on Monday on the Declaration on Conduct. parts in southern China. Sea (DOC).

“And all of this is once again groundwork for what I hope will be progress in the years to come, towards a substantial code of conduct, which will enhance stability, security, peace and opportunities for prosperity throughout. Southeast Asia and southern China. Sea, which is between us and China. “

Ms. Retno called on ASEAN and China to resume discussions on the code of conduct for handling maritime and territorial disputes.

She said the ability to deal with the issue will not only be “a test for the relations between ASEAN and China”, but will also strengthen “an equal and mutual partnership”, which will bring world peace and stability.

Indonesia, she added, was ready to host the negotiation meeting, delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Jakarta.

She said: “ASEAN and China should immediately continue discussing the code of conduct, which is currently progressing very slowly. We hope that this negotiation will be quickly completed with effective and substantial results.”

The DOC Senior Officials Meeting agreed on the next consultation modalities for the guidelines and agreed to resume the second cycle of consideration of the text as soon as possible, and to work towards reaching the guidelines as soon as possible. , according to a statement.



