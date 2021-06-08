Biden Justice Department seeks to defend Trump in rape denial trial





Federal law prohibits government employees from being sued for libel, meaning if the move were successful, Ms. Carrolls’ claim would be denied.

Mr Barrs ‘decision raised the question of whether Mr Trump had in fact made his comments about Ms Carroll as a government employee, a position Ms Carrolls’ lawyers flatly rejected. There is not a single person in the United States, nor the president, nor anyone else whose job description includes defamation of the women they have sexually assaulted, lawyers said in a year-long filing. last.

In October, the first federal judge to consider the case, Lewis A. Kaplan of the Manhattan District Court, ruled in Ms. Carroll’s favor, blocking Mr. Barrs’ movement and ruling that the lawsuit could continue against Mr. Trump privately. Mr. Trump’s comments concerned events decades before he took office, Judge Kaplan ruled, and had nothing to do with official U.S. affairs.

Before Mr. Trump stepped down, the Justice Department appealed Justice Kaplans’ ruling, and many legal observers predicted that a new attorney general, under Mr. Biden’s leadership, would drop the claims of the Trump era.

The brief filed Monday night was the first time that the Justice Department in the Biden administration, now headed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, weighed in on the issue. In the brief, department attorneys said that when Mr. Trump denied raping Ms. Carroll, through the White House press office or in statements to reporters in the Oval Office and on the front lawn of the White House, he was acting within his office. .

Elected public officials can and often must respond to allegations of personal wrongdoing that raise doubts as to their suitability for office, ministry lawyers argued, adding that officials do not go beyond the bounds of their office. simply because they are answering questions about allegations about their personal lives. .

Ms Carrolls’ lead lawyer Roberta A. Kaplan, reacting to the new case, said that as horrific as the alleged rape was, it was truly shocking that the current Justice Department allowed Donald Trump to lie to this subject.

Ms Carroll, in her own statement, said she was angry and offended.

As women across the country stand up and hold men accountable for the assaults, she said, the DOJ is trying to prevent me from having the same right.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos