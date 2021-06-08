Apple’s new “private relay” feature will not be available in China





Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday that a new “private relay” feature designed to hide a user’s browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons . The feature was one of many privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a multi-year effort by the company to reduce the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. . Apple’s decision to suspend the feature in China is the latest in a series of compromises the company has made over privacy in a country that accounts for nearly 15% of its revenue. In 2018, Apple moved the digital keys used to lock Chinese users’ iCloud data, allowing authorities to go through domestic courts to access information. The ruling Communist Party in China maintains an extensive surveillance system to closely monitor how citizens use the country’s heavily controlled internet. Under President Xi Jinping, the space for dissent in China has shrunk, while censorship has expanded. Apple’s “private relay” feature first sends web traffic to a server maintained by Apple, where it is stripped of information called an IP address. From there, Apple sends the traffic to a second server run by a third-party operator which assigns the user a temporary IP address and sends the traffic to their destination website. The use of a third party in the relay system’s second hop is intentional, Apple said, to prevent even Apple from knowing both the identity of the user and the website they are visiting. Apple said it also won’t offer “private relay” in Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines. Apple has yet to reveal which outside partners it will use in the system, but said it plans to name them in the future. The feature will likely not be available to the public until the end of the year. IP addresses can be used to track users in a variety of ways, including as a key ingredient of “fingerprint”, a practice in which advertisers string together disparate data to infer a user’s identity. Apple and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Google prohibit it. Combined with Apple’s previous steps, the ‘private relay’ feature “will effectively render IP addresses useless as a fingerprint mechanism,” Charles Farina, chief innovation officer of the digital marketing company, told Reuters. Adswerve. It will also prevent advertisers from using IP addresses to locate a person, he said. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

