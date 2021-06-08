Estate agents warn ‘inspections’ could affect construction investment





ISLAMABAD: The real estate sector has warned of a serious decline in investment in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s priority construction sector due to planned inspections of the offices of property dealers, developers and investors by corporate authorities and designated non-financial professions (DNFBPs).

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Muhammad Ahsan Malik, vice president of the Federation (Punjab) of Real Estate Agents (FOR) and secretary general of the Association of Real Estate Consultants (RECA), said the Managing Director of DNFBPs had planned to inspect the offices of developers, builders and jewelers shortly after the budget (2021-22), which would create harassment and panic in the market.

Mr. Malik, who is also a moderator of the FPCCI Committee on the Real Estate Sector, said developers and real estate dealers have received 20,000 notices of compliance with the 2010 anti-money laundering law. Questions for developers, builders and jewelers are the same even though their activities were totally different from each other and entailed significant compliance costs.

He said it was difficult to suddenly show compliance with all kinds of laws, conditions and legal requirements, including hiring licensed accounts and specialist consultants. He said it was beyond imagination how a real estate agent, for example, could verify a client’s income sources even before a buy-sell deal was finalized when such information could not even be accessible from banks and the National Data and Registration Authority (Nadra).

From June 11, the Directorate General of DNFBPs with the staff of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Tax Investigations would conduct raids on the offices of promoters, dealers and jewelers, he said. This would send a very negative message nationally and internationally and stop investment in the real estate sector.

Mr Malik said it was very strange that the Prime Minister announced an amnesty program for the construction sector as well as an incentive plan to trigger activities in 40 industries associated with construction, but the small businesses like real estate dealers are required to comply with the technical and investigative nature. of information.

He suggested that separate laws and compliance criteria be established for each category taking into account their mode of operation.

The legal requirements of DNFBPs must be fulfilled by the transfer, registration and corporate authorities i.e. CDA, LDA, KDA, Bahria Town, DHA and tax authorities, etc., and not by the agents individual real estate, he added.

He stated that currently DNFBPs who are depositors are harassed by the RBF and receive notices while no effort to register the non-depositor for registration as a DNFBP has been made by the RBF.

Currently real estate agents, builders, developers, money changers and jwellers are treated under SRO924 despite the fact that these companies do not have uniformity in the way they work but must comply with each other. to KYC requirements (know your customer).

Posted in Dawn, le 8 June 2021

