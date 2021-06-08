Please let me introduce you! President Jokowi’s Joko, Koko and Wiwi Story





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presented to the public a comic book titled Jelajah Indonesia Maju which was uploaded via his official Instagram account @jokowi. In the upload, cited by CNBC Indonesia on Tuesday (6/6/2021), Jokowi explained the story of the engagement. This comic tells the story of three young people named Joko, Koko and Wiwi. They are 25-year-old students and students with the same dreams and goals. “Joko, Koko, Wiwi are three nice young people. Their backgrounds are different, but they have one thing in common: a dream to explore Indonesia, their rich country, ”Jokowi wrote. Jokowi explained that the three friends decided to start their journey together by traveling from corner to corner in Indonesia. They then encounter a variety of backgrounds, problems and diversity. “They will share the story of the trip with all of us. And this is the first story of Joko, Koko and Wiwi. What did they meet?” Said Jokowi. In this first episode, the three friends go on an adventure to find a chicken noodle merchant that was previously narrated by Wiwi. The chicken noodle stand is in a narrow alley, but tastes good. After turning around in search of a location, Joko, Koko, and Wiwi found their intended location. It didn’t take long for them to order three bowls of chicken noodles and eat them right away. The three agreed that the chicken noodles were very good. However, they wondered why the delicious tasting chicken noodles had been abandoned by visitors. Joko, Koko, and Wiwi then spoke with the store owner. They know that the location within the girl makes it difficult to find buyers for the owner’s merchandise. In addition, it turns out that the owner of the stall was unable to take advantage of his smartphone technology to trade. The store owner admitted that no one had ever told him about it. The three friends then took the initiative to teach and promote the store owner’s wares. After registering the owner’s stall on an online delivery app, orders started to arrive. The owner expressed his emotion to be able to meet a talented young man. The store owner then expressed his concern to traders who live in villages or remote areas and who may experience similar problems. Wiwi who heard the story felt sad and started to think. Wiwi then passed the idea on to his two friends to travel to Indonesia and help the people they met. In the comic, it is described that Joko and Koko were initially surprised by the idea of ​​Wiwi. However, the two eventually agreed to travel to Indonesia. “Which city did they visit first? Wait for the next episode,” the comic book caption reads. [Gambas:Instagram] [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)









