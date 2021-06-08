More than half of Turkish citizens prefer Russia to US as strategic partner: poll





A recent opinion poll shows that more than half of Turkish citizens believe their country should expand its relations and forge a strong partnership with Russia rather than the United States. The survey, carried out by Istanbul-based research firm Areda Survey between June 1 and 3 with the participation of 2,100 people, found that 78.9% of respondents prefer Moscow as Ankaras’ main partner in matters foreign policy and international relations in relation to Washington. According to the poll, while only 18.3% of those polled described the United States as a strategic partner, 35.5% of those polled said Washington was unreliable. In contrast, 58.2% of the participants saw Russia as a strategic partner. When asked if they thought Turkey should cooperate with Russia in the conduct of its foreign policyor not,64.1% of those questioned answered yes. “ In the survey, 73.2% of participants also answered no to the question Do you think Turkey should cooperate with the United States in the conduct of its foreign policy? In addition, 78.9% of those polled chose Russia when asked which country they like Turkey to develop more relations with. Some 50.2% of the research participants were men and 49.8% were women. The United States withdrew Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program on July 15, 2020. On December 14 last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems, with Ankara condemning the move as a serious mistake that would inevitably harm mutual relations and threaten retaliation. US sanctions were imposed on the Turkish Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), the supreme defense procurement and development body, its chairman Ismail Demir and three other Turkish defense officials, namely Mustafa Alper Deniz, Serhat Gencoglu and Faruk Yigit. In April 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin told Ankara that they had agreed to speed up the delivery of the S-400. At the time, it was said that delivery could be made between late 2019 and early 2020. A number of NATO member states have criticized Turkey, arguing that the S-400 missile batteries are incompatible with those of the military alliance. The S-400 is an advanced Russian missile defense system designed to detect, track and destroy planes, drones or missiles up to 402 kilometers. Previously, it had only been sold to China and India. Ankara is working to strengthen its air defense, especially after Washington decided in 2015 to pull its Patriot surface-to-air missile system from Turkey’s border with Syria, a move that weakened Turkey’s air defense. Before turning to Russia, the Turkish military reportedly gave up a $ 3.4 billion contract for a similar Chinese system. The withdrawal took place under pressure from Washington.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos