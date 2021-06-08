2023 polls “under a new mechanism”: Fawad – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, accompanied by Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry and advisor to Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar, briefs the media on electoral reforms proposed outside the electoral commission on Monday.

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition appear to be on a collision course over the use of technology in the polls, with the former saying the 2023 general election will be held under a new mechanism while the latter blaming the leaders to try to rig the next polls.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that all provisions relating to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next elections have been completed.

He was speaking to reporters after a government team held a meeting with the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to discuss the introduction of EVMs and Internet voting for overseas Pakistanis. The team, besides Fawad Chaudhry, was composed of the Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, the Prime Minister’s advisor for parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan and the advisor for interior and accountability, lawyer Shahzad Akbar. .

We discussed the proposed legislation for electoral reforms, EVM, biometric system and internet voting, said the Minister of Information, adding that the details of the 49 proposed amendments to the electoral law (amendment), tabled in the National Assembly in October last year, were shared with the ECP.

PML-N accuses government of devising plan to rig next election

He said that it was decided that the Minister of Science and Technology would present a demonstration on EVM at the ECP and after that the commission could appoint internal experts or external consultants and that the government would provide all possible assistance to the PCE.

Fawad Chaudhry said most of the allegations of rigging happened between the close of the election and the announcement of the results and that the government wanted to solve this problem using technology.

On internet voting for overseas Pakistanis, he said about nine million eligible voters reside outside Pakistan and recalled that giving them the right to vote was a key promise made ahead of the poll. by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He said the ECP had already received a report from a Spanish consultant on internet voting which was being considered by the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Babar Awan said that following directives from the Supreme Courts on EVM and the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, the ECP had set rules, but no laws were issued. ‘existed on electronic voting.

He said an ordinance had been enacted authorizing and compelling the ECP to procure EVMs as well as allow overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general election while remaining in their country. of residence. The 2023 general election will be contested by electronic vote.

The prime minister’s adviser said the government would present the e-voting ordinance to parliament in the form of a bill. He said the government would welcome any positive suggestions from stakeholders to reform the electoral process and would not show any rigidity.

Shibli Faraz said the Ministry of Science and Technology is working day and night to manufacture EVMs in accordance with ECP requirements. He said the local EVM manufacturing process would be completed within a few weeks.

The minister expressed the hope that the next elections would take place via EVM without any controversy according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He called the use of technology essential to ensure free, transparent and credible elections in the country and said it would strengthen democracy and only allow people to enter parliament who could represent the masses in the real world. meaning of the term.

PML-N reaction

PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurengzeb claimed those who rigged the 2018 election were now planning to steal the 2023 polls under the guise of the EVM. She said the PML-N would not discuss electoral reforms with those who committed electoral fraud.

She demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Imran Khan about a dozen secret accounts maintained by her party, which were discovered during the hearing of the foreign funding case against the PTI.

In a related development, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Monday postponed consideration of the Elections (Amendment) Bill until Prime Minister’s Advisor Babar Awan clarified the position of the Minister. government on whether the rules prohibit councilors from bringing a bill to the House.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 June 2021

