Politics
G7 leaders urged to show solidarity in the face of climate change and COVID-19 at summit
BARCELONA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Pressure increases on leaders of the G7 rich nations club to provide more funds to deal with climate change and COVID-19 vaccine surpluses for developing countries as an act of global solidarity when they meet this weekend in Brittany.
Environmental groups, development agencies and international policy experts have said the moves would be effective in building confidence ahead of the November COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, seen as essential to putting the agreement into practice. Paris on the climate of 2015.
But persuading G7 leaders to dig deeper has been further complicated by Britain’s decision to temporarily cut its overseas aid budget due to the economic woes of COVID-19, while doubling its climate funding over the next five years.
Pete Betts, a former EU chief climate negotiator, said the UK aid move caused disappointment in the developing world and prompted senior officials in other wealthy countries to question why they should increase their climate finance commitments.
I fear this will erode and undermine the UK’s credibility to push others to do more, the former UK bureaucrat, now an associate member of the Chatham House think tank, said on Monday at a press briefing online.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a high-level dialogue hosted by Germany in May that he hoped to secure a substantial amount of money at the G7 meeting in June, so that rich countries would keep their broken promise to channel $ 100 billion a year in climate finance to vulnerable people. countries from 2020.
Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said G7 leaders should make a clear commitment to honor this pledge – first made in 2009 – ahead of COP26.
They are also expected to flesh out a new climate finance target for 2025 and increase development assistance through international institutions, she said.
All G7 countries should provide more climate finance while easing the conditions attached to it, she said, with France, Italy, Japan and Canada in particular need of clarifying their plans.
Diplomatic efforts by UK officials to galvanize political will and find creative ways to increase funding ahead of COP26 are undermined by UK decision to cut development aid to 0.5% of gross national income this year, against a legal level of 0.7%. , she added.
Some politicians from Johnson’s own Conservative Party pushed for a vote in parliament to increase aid allocation again from 2022, but their efforts were thwarted on Monday when a proposed vote was not allowed to unfold.
Bond, a UK network of humanitarian and environmental charities, said the UK cut was removing the basics – clean water and sanitation, vaccinations or education for children, food and shelter during the conflict.
How can the UK expect other G7 countries to step forward, while we ourselves are backing down? he asked in a statement on Monday, saying Britain has no economic need to balance our books on the backs of the world’s poorest people.
MORE THUNDERSTORMS, LESS HELP?
Graa Machel, Mozambique’s premier education minister and vice-president of The Elders, a group of former statesmen and women, said his South-East African country has been hit in recent years by increasingly powerful storms but did not receive the international support it needed.
Rich countries pledged to increase climate finance during UN climate talks more than a decade ago, but poor countries are still waiting even as the impacts of climate change dramatically increase and the pandemic s ‘accumulates, she noted.
The current situation is much worse than 10 years ago. Now we are saying that we are a human family, we must stand in solidarity with each other, she told reporters.
Either we are all safe or no one is safe.
On Monday, The Elders – which includes former Irish President Mary Robinson and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon – sent letters to all G7 leaders calling on them to honor the 100 billion dollar pledge. dollars per year in climate finance.
Half the money should be spent on efforts to adapt to more extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, they added.
The group also urged G7 leaders to deliver one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the poorest countries by September 1 and more than 2 billion doses by mid-2022, while helping countries to acquire licenses and technologies to produce their own vaccines.
At this time of global crisis, multilateralism is particularly important and particularly threatened, The Elders said in their letter.
The threat will increase if the multilateral system fails to address the pressing concerns of the day about climate change and pandemic recovery, they warned.
Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; edited by Laurie Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit news.trust.org/climate
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]