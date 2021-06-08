G7 leaders urged to show solidarity in the face of climate change and COVID-19 at summit

BARCELONA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Pressure increases on leaders of the G7 rich nations club to provide more funds to deal with climate change and COVID-19 vaccine surpluses for developing countries as an act of global solidarity when they meet this weekend in Brittany.

Environmental groups, development agencies and international policy experts have said the moves would be effective in building confidence ahead of the November COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, seen as essential to putting the agreement into practice. Paris on the climate of 2015.

But persuading G7 leaders to dig deeper has been further complicated by Britain’s decision to temporarily cut its overseas aid budget due to the economic woes of COVID-19, while doubling its climate funding over the next five years.

Pete Betts, a former EU chief climate negotiator, said the UK aid move caused disappointment in the developing world and prompted senior officials in other wealthy countries to question why they should increase their climate finance commitments.

I fear this will erode and undermine the UK’s credibility to push others to do more, the former UK bureaucrat, now an associate member of the Chatham House think tank, said on Monday at a press briefing online.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a high-level dialogue hosted by Germany in May that he hoped to secure a substantial amount of money at the G7 meeting in June, so that rich countries would keep their broken promise to channel $ 100 billion a year in climate finance to vulnerable people. countries from 2020.

Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said G7 leaders should make a clear commitment to honor this pledge – first made in 2009 – ahead of COP26.

They are also expected to flesh out a new climate finance target for 2025 and increase development assistance through international institutions, she said.

All G7 countries should provide more climate finance while easing the conditions attached to it, she said, with France, Italy, Japan and Canada in particular need of clarifying their plans.

Diplomatic efforts by UK officials to galvanize political will and find creative ways to increase funding ahead of COP26 are undermined by UK decision to cut development aid to 0.5% of gross national income this year, against a legal level of 0.7%. , she added.

Some politicians from Johnson’s own Conservative Party pushed for a vote in parliament to increase aid allocation again from 2022, but their efforts were thwarted on Monday when a proposed vote was not allowed to unfold.

Bond, a UK network of humanitarian and environmental charities, said the UK cut was removing the basics – clean water and sanitation, vaccinations or education for children, food and shelter during the conflict.

How can the UK expect other G7 countries to step forward, while we ourselves are backing down? he asked in a statement on Monday, saying Britain has no economic need to balance our books on the backs of the world’s poorest people.

MORE THUNDERSTORMS, LESS HELP?

Graa Machel, Mozambique’s premier education minister and vice-president of The Elders, a group of former statesmen and women, said his South-East African country has been hit in recent years by increasingly powerful storms but did not receive the international support it needed.

Rich countries pledged to increase climate finance during UN climate talks more than a decade ago, but poor countries are still waiting even as the impacts of climate change dramatically increase and the pandemic s ‘accumulates, she noted.

The current situation is much worse than 10 years ago. Now we are saying that we are a human family, we must stand in solidarity with each other, she told reporters.

Either we are all safe or no one is safe.

On Monday, The Elders – which includes former Irish President Mary Robinson and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon – sent letters to all G7 leaders calling on them to honor the 100 billion dollar pledge. dollars per year in climate finance.

Half the money should be spent on efforts to adapt to more extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, they added.

The group also urged G7 leaders to deliver one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the poorest countries by September 1 and more than 2 billion doses by mid-2022, while helping countries to acquire licenses and technologies to produce their own vaccines.

At this time of global crisis, multilateralism is particularly important and particularly threatened, The Elders said in their letter.

The threat will increase if the multilateral system fails to address the pressing concerns of the day about climate change and pandemic recovery, they warned.