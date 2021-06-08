President Jokowi and the 2024 presidential candidates White shirts without pockets





Hi how are you? May health be always with you. Finding good health is the most encouraging news in the midst of an uncertain pandemic situation like today. We are seeing, in some areas, there is an increase in positive Covid-19 cases after the Eid holiday. These weeks until the end of June 2021 are a decisive time after seeing the impact of the Eid holiday. Are we disciplined, quick, detailed and patient enough to handle spikes in multiple location cases so that they can be stopped or vice versa? We see local government and central government working hand in hand to overcome this predicted thing. Kudus Regency, Central Java is one of them. Due to this spike, seven regions were affected and enter the red zone in central Java. The seven regions are Jepara, Pati, Demak, Grobogan, Sragen, Brebes and Tegal. Besides Saint is Regency of Bangkalan, East Java. TNI, Polri and BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency) immediately intervened to help with the manipulation as well as to break the chain of transmission according to the directives of President Joko Widodo. Four steps taken by TNI, Polri and BNPB namely assisting the health unit, strengthening and implementing swab tests, mobilizing health workers in hospitals and constantly reminding them of health protocols. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail An authoritative and respected authority determines the success or failure of implementing the Four Steps to Break the Chain of Spread of Covid-19. Unsurprisingly, the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and the head of the BNPB, Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito, went directly to several areas to investigate. strengthen the power to discipline citizens. BETWEEN PHOTOS / YUSUF NUGROHO National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) chief Ganip Warsito (center) answers questions from reporters while reviewing the handling of the COVID-19 case in Kudus, central Java, Wednesday (2/6 / 2021). During the review, Ganip Warsito coordinated with the Kudus Regency government and added 450 task force members to help implement the Micro-Based Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) and to the application of prokes. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Yusuf Nugroho / nz National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) chief Ganip Warsito (center) answers questions from reporters while reviewing the handling of the COVID-19 case in Kudus, central Java, Wednesday (2/6 / 2021). During the review, Ganip Warsito coordinated with the Kudus Regency government and added 450 task force members to help implement the Micro-Based Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) and to the application of prokes. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Yusuf Nugroho / nz Citizen discipline in the implementation of health protocols is key PPKM micro application effective so far. The hand-in-hand measures of central and regional governments as well as efforts to discipline residents became the subject of our conversation with President Jokowi in the lounge of the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (7/6/2021) afternoon. . For a long time without seeing face to face with President Jokowi. The last such meeting took place on September 4, 2020 at Bogor Palace in West Java. At that time, several editors were invited to exchange ideas. At the start of the meeting at the Merdeka Palace where all doors and windows were opened, President Jokowi admitted that there was nothing urgent. “I just wanted to see you, it’s been a long time since I saw it,” Jokowi said with a smile. Because I just wanted to see you, there wasn’t as much preparation as in previous meetings with monitor screens to explain something.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos