PSL 2021 – How the PSL teams are positioning themselves ahead of the second leg of the 2021 season





The Pakistani Super League (PSL) had two replacement mini-draft for the six franchises to complete their squads ahead of the return leg of the 2021 tournament, which was suspended after 14 matches in March following a streak. of Covid-19 cases among players and support staff in Karachi. He will resume on June 9 in Abu Dhabi, with Lahore Qalandars set to face Islamabad United.

Had it not been suspended, PSL 2021 would have ended in the final in Lahore on March 22. By then, several foreign players – who were part of the first leg – have withdrawn from the tournament for various reasons.

Amid logistical challenges, the six franchises were allowed to choose two additional players from their home teams, with at least one foreign player, increasing the size of the teams from 18 to 20. Earlier playing conditions had indicated that each squad was to have at least three or a maximum of four foreign players in their XI, but given the growing obstacles around the Covid-19 pandemic, the number has been reduced to a minimum of two foreign players and a maximum of three in the XI for each team. Here is an overview of all the changes in the squads ahead of the return leg.

Kings of karachi

Form Guide: WLWLW (newest first)

OUT: Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Joe Clarke, Liton Das

IN: Thisara Perera, Najibullah Zadran, Martin Guptill

List: Imad Wasim (capt), Abbas Afridi, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik.

Playing XI (before postponement): Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke, Colin Ingram, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal

Peshawar Zalmi

Form Guide: LWWWL (newest first)

OUTPUTS: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara

IN: Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Rovman Powell

List updated: Wahab Riaz (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Playing XI (before report): Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik (capt), Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara / David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

Islamabad United

Form Guide: WLWW (newest first)

OUT: Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Janneman Malan

IN: Usman Khawaja, Umar Amin, Brandon King

List updated: Shadab Khan (Captain), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer, Umar Amin, Brandon King

Playing XI (before report): Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (capt), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Zafar Gohar

Lahore Qalandars

Form Guide: WLWW (newest first)

OUT: David Wiese, Joe Denly, Tom Abell, Samit Patel, Shakib Al Hasan

IN: Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Joe Burns, Callum Ferguson, Seekkuge Prasanna, Tim David, Sultan Ahmed

List: Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekkuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Player XI (before report): Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (capt), Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Zeeshan Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf

Multan Sultans’ Chris Lynn to skip PSL 2021 AFP second leg

Sultans of Multan

Form Guide: LLWLL (newest first)

OUT: Chris Lynn, James Vince, Adam Lyth, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy, Shahid Afridi, Mahmudullah

IN: Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Shimron Hetmyer

List updated: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Asif Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shanally Heood, Shimpartiron) available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Waseem Muhammad

Playing XI (before report): Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani

Quetta Gladiators

Form Guide: WLLLL (newest first)

OUT: Tom Banton, Dale Steyn, Anwar Ali

IN: André Russell

List updated: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan.

Playing XI (before postponement): Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Qais Ahmad, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain

Umar Farooq is ESPNcricinfo Pakistan correspondent

