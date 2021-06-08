Andhra CM Reddy writes to PM Modi, seeks infrastructural help in PMAY settlements | Latest India News





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asking for help in integrating the creation of basic infrastructure in entirely new settlements as part of the aid provided to state governments under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Jagan said more than three million homes have been sanctioned in Andhra Pradesh in the past seven years by the central government. Reddy also said the Center assisted in the release with almost 3 lakh crore. Referring to the government’s ‘Housing for All’ promise, Reddy said the government of Andhra Pradesh had acquired 68,381 acres of land and allocated house sites to nearly 31 lakh beneficiaries spread across 17,005 settlements entirely. new. The state government, CM Reddy said, is helping beneficiaries build 28.30 lakh pucca houses with an estimated cost of 50,944 crores under PMAY’s rural and urban programs. The state government created a post of “Joint Collector Housing” for the development of these entirely new settlements. Reddy stressed that the state government cannot bear the enormous cost of developing basic infrastructure in such settlements. “Right now, the PMAY Urban and Gramin program envisions the development of basic infrastructure in all of these green settlements by state governments. In this regard, I would like to humbly submit that it will be difficult for state governments to bear such a huge cost. Wrote the chief minister. In his letter, Reddy asked the Prime Minister to “visualize a scenario in which the houses will be completed and ready to be occupied but due to the lack of basic infrastructure they could not be occupied by the intended beneficiaries.” He also called on Prime Minister Modi to ask the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Rural Development to integrate the creation of basic infrastructure in the entirely new settlements.

