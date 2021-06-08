Return! When 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar took one of the best one-handed holds ever





Sachin Tendulkar is easily one of the best to ever hold a bat. The batting legend was also a good pitcher and also won Indian games with his bowling, but as a defensive player, although better than decent, he was underrated. Over the course of his cricket career spanning more than two decades, Tendulkar has put in some beautiful holds and breathtaking holds. Also read – WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly stood on ground stunned after being run over by part-time Australian

Tendulkar was drafted into the national team at the age of 16 in 1989 when he toured Pakistan and played the fierce fast bowling of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan. A year later, at age 17, he made his first tour of England. During this tour he achieved what could easily be one of the best catches of all time in the cricket test. Also read – When Anjali Tendulkar forgot his mother at the airport, ran after Sachin Tendulkar

It was Allan Lamb who kicked the ball in the air off Narendra Hirwani, and Tendulkar – from a distance – had to run 25 to 30 yards to get in and then catch the ball with one hand. It was an amazing take as the commentators were also in disbelief of what had happened. Lamb had to make the long march home for 19 out of 27 balls. Also read – Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to suspension of England cricketer Ollie Robinson following old, racist tweets that went viral

It was tough and other defensive players might not even have attempted this catch, but Tendulkar was young at 17 and full of energy. Despite the capture, India ended up on the losing side as they were beaten by 240 points. Graham Gooch, who scored a career-high 333, was named the man of the match. In this match, Tendulkar scored 10 points in the first try and 27 in the second.

Tendulkar ended his illustrious career as one of the greatest – if not “the greatest” – batsman of all time with most runs and centuries in tests and ODIs. He accumulated 15,921 points in tests in 200 games, while in ODI he scored 18,466 points. He scored an average of 53.78 in tests and 44.83 in ODI.

