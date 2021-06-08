Turkey fights to avert maritime disaster as marine life suffocated by slime

A thick viscous layer of a mucilage substance has spread into the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life (PA) turkey has vowed to defeat a plague of sea snot that threatens marine life in the Sea of ​​Marmara, with sea creatures at risk of suffocation from the substance. A thick viscous layer of organic material, known as marine mucilage, has spread into the sea south of Istanbul, covering ports, shores and expanses of seawater. The slimy substance poses a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, as some of the material has sunk beneath the waves, choking life on the seabed. Speaking on Sunday from a marine research vessel, Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said he would soon reveal details of a disaster management plan to protect the sea area. We will take all the necessary measures within three years and carry out the projects that will together save not only the present but also the future, said Kurum. Recent drone footage shot over the Sea of ​​Marmara showed ferries and cargo ships passing through ports and seawater covered in the substance, while divers reported large numbers of fish were dying . Saturday, the president of the country Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blamed the epidemic on untreated water in cities like Istanbul, home to 16 million people, and pledged to rid our seas of the scourge of mucilage. He noted that there could be huge problems for the area if the mucilage spreads to the Black Sea, adding that officials must act without delay. Mr Erdogans’ government has already sent a team of 300 people to assess the area and inspect water treatment facilities and potential sources of water. Pollution. Scientists have warned that climate change and pollution have contributed to the proliferation of organic matter, which contains a wide variety of microorganisms and can thrive when nutrient-rich wastewater flows into seawater. The increasing amount of sea glanders is believed to be linked to high sea temperatures as well as the discharge of untreated sewage into the sea. The story continues Earlier this week, hydrobiologist Levent Artuz warned that ecological problems like the mucilage epidemic would continue unless there is a change in behavior, noting the increase in sewage discharges to the waters Turkish people in recent years. As long as we continue with these practices, it doesn’t make much sense to expect different results. We will continue to encounter disasters like this, Mr Artuz told Reuters. Additional reports by agencies Read more Marine glanders covering Turkey’s coastline blamed on global warming and sewage Russian contempt for climate crisis is a myth, says Putin

