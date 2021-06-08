Boris Johnson faces new pressure on overseas aid cuts amid Tory backlash

Boris Johnson will come under renewed pressure to undo a $ 4 billion cut to Britain’s overseas aid budget amid widespread anger from some Tory MPs. Boris Johnson will come under renewed pressure to undo a $ 4 billion cut to Britain’s overseas aid budget amid widespread anger from some Tory MPs. Monday Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle ruled that an attempt to change unrelated legislation to force the Government to reaffirm its commitment to devote 0.7% of national income to aid was inadmissible. However, MPs held a three-hour emergency debate on Tuesday in which critics of conservatives, including the former prime minister, Therese May are expected to increase the pressure ahead of this week’s G7 summit in Cornwall. Sir Lindsay also made it clear that he expected ministers to give MPs a chance to effectively vote on the decision to suspend the 0.7% commitment enshrined in the legislation. Any vote after the debate on Tuesday would be non-binding for the Government and purely symbolic. But the rebel leader, former secretary for international development Andrew Mitchell said if there had been a vote on the amendment on Monday, the government would have lost up to 20 points despite a working majority of over 80. He told MPs that the government is flouting parliament. Sir Lindsay Hoyle (PA Wire) During the week of Britain’s G7 Presidency, the government’s failure to address this issue will indisputably mean hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths will result, he said. While there was relief at Downing Street to avoid a humiliating defeat ahead of the Cornwall summit, the scale of the opposition means the problem will not go away. A government spokesperson said its actions were in line with the 2015 International Development Law which explicitly provided that there could be circumstances where the 0.7% target is not met. The spokesperson said they remain committed to restoring the target when the budget situation allows. The impact of the pandemic on public finances has forced us to make difficult but necessary decisions about how we spend taxpayers’ money, including temporarily reducing the aid budget to 0.5% of GNI ( gross national income), the spokesperson said. The story continues In 2021, we’ll spend more than $ 10 billion to improve global health, fight poverty and tackle climate change, making us one of the G7’s largest aid donors. Read more What the newspapers say on June 8 Plans published for the new parliamentary boundaries in England Brussels warns of firm response if UK ignores Northern Ireland protocol

