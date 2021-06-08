Polio vaccination campaign launched to target 33 million children in Pakistan





A health worker administers drops of polio vaccine to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in a Karachi slum on June 7, 2021. Image credit: AFP

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the latest national polio vaccination campaign in Islamabad on Monday. The vaccination campaign aims to reach more than 33 million children under the age of five in the country’s 124 districts.

This is the third national polio campaign in the current year. The first two vaccination campaigns in January and April 2021 affected more than 80 million children.

More than 220,000 polio workers will be door-to-door during the current five-day immunization campaign. Vaccination teams will go door-to-door, strictly adhering to COVID-19 health guidelines such as the use of masks and disinfectants and maintaining a safe distance, to ensure the protection of Pakistani children from crippling poliovirus while keeping both frontline workers and parents safe.

Pakistan has made substantial progress towards polio eradication in the past 8 months, according to an official statement. The intensity and geographic extent of poliovirus transmission has declined dramatically, as a single case of wild polio was reported compared to 54 cases in the same period last year.

Pakistan has so far reported one case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in 2021, up from 84 cases in 2020. At least eight cases of circulating poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) have been documented this year, a significant drop compared to the 135 cases reported in 2020.

The Prime Minister’s adviser on health affairs, Dr Faisal Sultan, said that despite the complex challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic, health officials were optimistic that polio would be brought under control before it was over. 2022. However, he cautioned against dropping the guard, urging that we must double our efforts and lead harder than ever if we are truly to protect Pakistanis and the world’s children from this devastating disease.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio cases are reported. Polio is a highly contagious and incurable disease caused by the poliovirus which mainly affects children under the age of five. It attacks the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. Vaccination is the most effective way to protect children because the virus has no cure.

The polio eradication efforts led by the United Arab Emirates Assistance Program (UAE PAP) have delivered 508 million doses of polio vaccine to more than 86 million children in Pakistan over seven years under of a global effort to rid the world of polio.

