Politics
Free Covid jabs: Free Covid jabs will be given to states from June 21: PM Narendra Modi
Today, a decision was made that the 25% immunization-related responsibility given to states will now be taken over by the central government, he said. This provision will be implemented over the next two weeks. During these two weeks, the Center and the state governments will jointly make all the necessary preparations.
The plan for this new arrangement, according to government sources, was first presented to the Prime Minister on June 1 after the month-long completion of the national strategy of liberalized pricing and accelerated vaccination against Covid-19 in under which the Center recovered 50% of national vaccine production, leaving states to acquire 25% and private hospitals the rest. Before that, he bought all of the production and sent it to the States. He also lowered the age threshold from 45 to 18 from May 1.
While many states have made a good effort, they have also realized the challenges of undertaking such a great task. They also learned about global vaccine issues. And in the first two weeks, many states started calling for a return to the old system, Modi said, adding that the Center also considered the overall situation that a return to an earlier approach would be preferable.
Private hospital service charge set at Rs 150 / dose
Under the new policy, the Center will buy 75% of local production and give it away for free to all states, Modi said Monday. This means that no state government will have to spend anything on the purchase of vaccines, he said. So far, millions of people in the country have received free vaccines. From now on, those over 18 will join them as well.
On June 3, the Supreme Court also severely criticized the Center for distributing free vaccines to certain age groups and not others, prima facie characterizing it as arbitrary and irrational because all were equally vulnerable. The court had urged the central government to use its strength as a monopoly buyer to get vaccines at a lower price for state governments already in financial difficulty. He also wanted to know how the budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore to fight the pandemic had been used and why it could not go towards the free vaccination of the segment 18-44. The bench had asked for details on the orders placed, the time frame in which the vaccination process would be completed and not to impose statutory price caps. The Center had two weeks to respond in court.
Private hospitals that buy the remaining 25%, under the new policy, can only charge an additional service fee of Rs 150 over the cost of purchase, he said. Some hospitals have said that this margin will make it unsustainable.
The prime minister said the procurement and administration of the jabs would be speeded up. The vaccination campaign in India has been faster than in many developed countries with more than 230 million people having received vaccines so far, he said. He also said that the CoWIN site has received praise around the world, with several countries keen to adopt it. He also referred to trials in children and a variant of nasal spray.
POLICY CHANGE
Modi responded to criticism regarding the handling of the pandemic, saying that all kinds of opinions have been expressed about the vaccination campaign in the recent past, suggesting that it has forced changes in the original policy as health is a problem. subject of state.
