Another railway tragedy – Journal





THE loss of more than 40 lives in a train collision near Daharki in Sindh on Monday morning is a stark reminder of Pakistan’s catastrophic passenger safety record and the broken promises of successive governments to renovate its shattered infrastructure . The accident also raises questions about the commitment of incumbent leaders to modernizing the poorly managed railway and renovating its aging tracks and erratic signaling system to improve passenger safety.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was shocked by the horrific train crash and ordered a full investigation into the railway safety breach. Is it sufficient? We have heard such words so many times before that they have lost their meaning. Everyone knows why train accidents happen and what needs to be done. But no one in government seems to care about fixing the problems. It is indeed unfair to blame the current government for the huge mess the railroad finds itself in today. Yet he should not escape scrutiny for his own contribution to the decline of PR by throwing the blame entirely on his predecessors.

In pictures: Another day, another rail disaster in Pakistan

Pakistan has a long history of train accidents caused by dilapidated rail infrastructure. Apart from major accidents, dozens of minor derailment incidents occur each year but are not mentioned in the news. Most of these accidents happen because of dilapidated tracks, a faulty engagement signaling system, aging rolling stock, etc. A review of the record of PRs would show that the frequency of accidents, including fatalities, has increased in recent years due to decades of underinvestment in rail infrastructure and the lack of passenger safety standards. The Prime Minister has repeatedly called on rail authorities to take action to counter decades of neglect and ensure safety protocols, and to hold officials accountable for neglecting passenger safety, but nothing has happened. . Instead, the government has drastically cut funding for railroad rehabilitation over the past two years. Last July, he pledged additional funds for repairs to the tracks and signaling system, and the purchase of new cars and locomotives for the exercise. But the promise is not kept.

Political rhetoric aside, the administration seems as ignorant of a stimulus strategy as any previous government. Apparently, he was hoping that the pledged Chinese investment of $ 6 billion in Main Line 1, from Peshawar to Karachi, would save the dying railway. With China reluctant to invest its money in the project, the government has no strategy to fall back on to resuscitate the bankrupt department. With or without Chinese money, getting the railroad back on track will not be easy; it will take a long time, significant investment and strong political will. Transforming a company the size of Pakistan Railways is never easy. However, the government can always start by investing in the rehabilitation of infrastructure to save lives.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos