Hong Kong switches to economic monoculture





A man walks along a deserted street near Hong Kong’s central financial district on September 30, 2014. Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters extended the blockade of Hong Kong streets on Tuesday, stockpiling supplies and erecting barricades of fortune before what some fear. be a police push to clear the roads before the Chinese National Day. REUTERS / Carlos Barria

A young trader at the Hong Kong branch of a mainland brokerage firm learned five years ago what matters most in local finance. At a 2016 annual meeting, executives explained to his team how essential access to the Chinese hard currency market is – we don’t care if you make money, they said. Whatever you do, make sure you keep the licenses. Beijing’s attention has grown even further since then, and as a result the city is becoming dangerously one-dimensional. President Xi Jinping’s crackdown has protected Hong Kong’s financial markets. Chinese authorities accuse pro-democracy parties of blocking attempts to rebalance the city’s economy, which is characterized by extremely high housing prices, decaying public services and growing gaps between rich and poor. Forced stability will pave the way for structural reforms, according to the theory. The reverse seems more likely. Citigroup (CN), UBS (UBSG.S) and others are bolstering their ranks in Hong Kong, according to a Reuters report this week. Elsewhere, the news is gloomy. The city’s population declined by 50,000 last year. One in ten workers is unemployed or underemployed. A recent membership survey conducted by the local American Chamber of Commerce found that 42% of those surveyed are considering or considering leaving. The exits will be forked. It makes sense that multinational companies with large businesses on the mainland, such as the owner of Timberland VF (VFC.N), are saving money by ditching Hong Kong and relocating to Shanghai instead. Likewise, tech and media companies are wisely evacuating their servers and staff to Singapore to evade Beijing’s repressive national security law. The wide dynamic also applies to Chinese outfits. This does not bode well for the very important real estate market. Tourism is suffering, which contributed to a 24% drop in retail sales last year. Beijing has transformed neighboring Hainan province into a luxury duty-free shopping area that will directly compete with Hong Kong. In terms of trade, Victoria Harbor continues to lose volume to Shanghai and Singapore. Finance alone cannot make a difference. The industry contributes around 20% of Hong Kong’s GDP ($ 311 billion), but accounts for 10% of the workforce. Sustained emigration will weigh on the demand for housing and offices. Over-reliance on banking, commerce and insurance will lead to rapid stagnation, not the renaissance promised by Beijing. To pursue @petesweeneypro on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, UBS and other banks are each hiring hundreds of people in Hong Kong this year, significantly increasing their existing workforce, Reuters reported on June 4. Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos