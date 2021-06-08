Everything is going well between Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi?



Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, 49, chief minister of India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, quickly rose from being a saffron idol to being a man standing between Narendra Modi and a third term historic for the Prime Minister.

Yogi Adityanaths handled the second wave of COVID-19, which saw corpses floating in the sacred Ganga River, his use of the sedition provision in Indian law to silence critical voices, the losses of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in recent panchayat polls (losing Modis constituency of Varanasi) and his self-promotion as Modi’s natural heir, appears to have upset many BJP members.

To understand the UP Chief Minister and the current situation of the BJP, you need to know the story of Yogi Adityanath. He insists on being treated like Maharaj (emperor) and is not a product of the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS), the mother ship of the Sangh.

Not a man RSS

Unlike Modi, he was never a pracharak (Full-time Sangh) and had numerous clashes with the RSS in his stronghold of Gorakhpur where he is the Mahant (priest / monk) of the mutt Goraknath. Yogi Adityanath started his own self-defense group, Hindu Yuva Vahini, which even confronted the RSS cadre in its territory at Eastern UP.

Unhappy that he had no say in the distribution of tickets at Eastern UP, Yogi Adityanath even set up his own candidates against BJP candidates in the past.

Even today, as Yogi Adityanath runs a BJP government in UP, his Twitter bio makes no mention of the party.

The friction between the Sangh and Yogi Adityanath is real and prolonged. He was never part of the Sangh ecosystem.

Historically, the RSS has the final say over its obedient members like LK Advani, who stepped down as president of the BJP after a directive from Sangh and quietly gave way to Modi as the candidate for prime minister.

With months before the UP elections, the central BJP finds Yogi Adityanath a tough guy. Although he is under the surveillance of the BJP high command with several BJP deputies complaining about his handling of COVID-19, he remains unfazed.

Politically key state

A top BJP leader who is a central UP minister said Gulf News, Maharaj hamarey galley ki haddi ban gaye hain (Yogi is like a bone stuck in the throat).

Politically, the office of the chief minister of the UP is seen alongside only the office of the prime minister. India’s largest state sends 80 lawmakers to the country’s parliament. Two crushing electoral victories in UP helped make Modi the Indian prime minister.

If the BJP cannot deliver UP in the upcoming state election (slated for February next year) widely seen as a semi-final for Modi 3.0, then the BJP will be in political trouble.

The Shah and Modi-led BJP broke the caste voice banks of the regional heavyweights Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to seize power.

The BJP succeeded in securing the vote of the other backward classes (OBCs) except Yadavs, who had traditionally voted for the SP and the Mayawatis BSP non-Jatav caste vote. The upper Thakur caste and the Brahmins also voted for the BJP.

This unlikely electoral alliance gave the BJP enormous flexibility and propelled it to power in Delhi. Now, with Yogi running, what is generally called a Thakur raj (his own caste), many UP voters are angry. Says a Dalit UP leader chehra dikhaya Modi aur Dalit ka, raj diya Yogi ka. (They showed us Modi and a face of Dalit, and gave power to Yogi).

Shah had warned Yogi Adityanath when he was appointed chief minister that he had to take out all the castes from the UP. It seems that Yogi Adityanath ignored all of the Shah’s advice and warnings as well.

Yogi Adityanath has funded a large campaign which features him as the natural successor to Modi who is considered the Hindu Wednesday Samrat (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) with a development program. Yogi tries to co-opt the Emperor’s slot machine but sees no reason to pretend to be a development figure.

The essential thing that Yogi Adityanath is lacking at this point is the sustained corporate support of India Inc, who put their weight around Modis during his rise.

Modi had corporate backing while he was chief minister of Gujarat and continued to enjoy it during his campaign for prime minister. Since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, business investment has been dismal in UP. This is the main difference between Brand Modi and Brand Yogi.

Nonetheless, with his huge PR budget, Yogi has enjoyed tremendous national and international coverage, winning many top CM media surveys. This naturally upset the central BJP which believes that Adityanath has disproportionate ambitions.

Yogi’s relatives claim that the post of UP chief minister is important. Can the RSS or Modi ask a monk swaddled in saffron to resign? asks a member of the Yogi camp. This is Modis’ dilemma in a nutshell.

Yogi may have grown too big for the Sangh to even act against him. The relationship between Yogi and Modi is freezing, as evidenced by both Modi and Shah who do not wish him (on social media) his birthday recently. Spinners are already downplaying this, but the flaw is real.

Significantly, Yogi Adityanath was not invited for the BJP and Sangh’s (upcoming assembly elections) review, which was held recently, where his mismanagement of the pandemic was called into question. While all is well, signals have been sent by some high-level BJP leaders, differences remain.

As the Sangh closes the hatches for the UP elections, a real source of anxiety is the monk of Safran.